Adhesion Wealth Partners with Addepar to Provide Customizable Investment Management Solutions for RIAs

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adhesion Wealth® , a managed account provider for registered investment advisors (RIAs), today announced it has entered into a partnership with Addepar , a leading technology platform for wealth management.

Through this partnership, RIAs can benefit from greater reporting flexibility and recoup costly administrative time. Adhesion advisors may gain access to Addepar's category-leading portfolio reporting and analytics platform, which enables them to deliver robust analysis and actionable insights to clients at a higher level of detail. The Addepar platform aggregates data from more than 250 proprietary data feeds and seamlessly integrates with advisory firms' existing software through modern APIs, allowing them to deliver a tailored and differentiated client experience.

"I was thrilled to learn of the new partnership between Adhesion and Addepar. With the two firms combining forces, it takes one of the best-in-class UMA platforms and pairs it with the preeminent client reporting technology to give advisors the ability to provide their clients a complete view into the UMA, analyze performance at the manager level, and have better, more productive conversations with clients," said Stan Gregor , CEO of Summit Financial Holdings. "Summit is continually evolving by providing the latest top-tier technology to enhance client-advisor relationships, and this new offering is a perfect complement to our SummitVantageTM platform that creates additional value-add in our recruiting efforts."

Addepar clients who seek Unified Managed Account (UMA) and Separately Managed Account (SMA) capabilities benefit from a seamless data integration with Adhesion. Combined with enhanced sleeve-level reporting capabilities, advisors are able to access powerful tools to help their clients implement sophisticated managed-portfolio solutions with ease while also monitoring fees and implementing valuable tax optimization overlay strategies.

"This partnership represents a huge step forward for productivity and integration in wealth management," said Barrett Ayers, President of Adhesion Wealth. "The Addepar platform is, in our estimation, the best reporting system on the market today. We are excited to give advisors on the Adhesion platform access to their powerful suite of portfolio analytics."

"We have maintained an unwavering commitment to building a best-in-class investment platform driven by client obsession," said Addepar President David Obrand. "We are thrilled to make this offering more widely available through our partnership with Adhesion and provide greater access to investment solutions for investors predicated on freedom of choice."

About Adhesion Wealth

Adhesion Wealth® is a leading provider of outsourced investment management solutions for registered investment advisors (RIAs). Adhesion Wealth empowers advisors with the ability to build their own multi-manager (UMA) strategies, access SMA strategies and use other turnkey investment solutions on the Adhesion Manager Exchange. Adhesion Wealth also provides advisors with personal and direct indexing, tax management, tax transitions, portfolio administration, practice analytics and client reporting. With Adhesion, advisors gain access to a scalable, multi-custodian platform upon which to grow successful practices.

Adhesion Wealth is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vestmark, Inc. For more information, call (888) 295-8351 or visit www.adhesionwealth.com .

About Vestmark

Headquartered outside of Boston, MA and founded in 2001, Vestmark is a leading provider of portfolio management/trading solutions and outsourced services for financial institutions and their advisors, enabling them to efficiently manage and trade customized client portfolios through an innovative SaaS platform. Supporting over $1 trillion in assets and 4 million accounts, Vestmark is a trusted partner to some of the largest and most respected wealth management firms. For more information about Vestmark's solutions, call (781) 224-3640, email [email protected] , or visit www.vestmark.com .

About Addepar

Addepar is a wealth management platform that specializes in data aggregation, analytics and reporting for even the most complex investment portfolios. Founded in 2009 by Joe Lonsdale, who currently serves as an active Chairman of its Board of Directors and General Partner at 8VC, the company's platform aggregates portfolio, market and client data all in one place. It provides asset owners and advisors a clearer financial picture at every level, allowing them to make more informed and timely investment decisions. Addepar works with hundreds of leading financial advisors, family offices and large financial institutions that manage data for over $3 trillion of assets on the company's platform. In 2021, Addepar was named as a Forbes Fintech 50 company and in 2020 the company was honored as a member of the CB Insights Fintech 250. Addepar is headquartered in Silicon Valley and has offices in New York City and Salt Lake City.

