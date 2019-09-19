Adhesion Wealth™ Welcomes Jina LaPlante as Director of Support

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adhesion Wealth™, a Vestmark company, announces that Jina LaPlante has joined the firm as Director of Support. She brings 20 years of wealth management industry experience focusing on client service, operational management, and global sourcing, particularly in the areas of separately managed accounts (SMAs) and unified managed accounts (UMAs).

"Jina has an established track record of improving operational efficiency and achieving exceptional levels of client service and support—during and after onboarding," said Barrett Ayers, President of Adhesion Wealth. "We look forward to working with her as we continue to enhance our platform to meet the needs of more advisors and investors."

In her new role, Ms. LaPlante will lead and build Adhesion Wealth's team of platform support, portfolio operations, and onboarding specialists. She and her colleagues in the firm's support department will work with advisors to customize the Adhesion Wealth platform and suite of services for their firms and clients. To learn more about Adhesion Wealth's solutions, please visit http://www.adhesionwealth.com/who-we-are/index.shtml.

Ms. LaPlante comes to Adhesion Wealth from Morgan Stanley, where she was a Director of Operations-Risk and Control. She previously worked for 16 years at Franklin Templeton Investments, where she led numerous automation and global outsourcing projects. In her role as a Supervisor of Operations and Client Service Lead for Portfolio Administration, Ms. LaPlante led SMA and UMA operational and support functions, including risk management, quality control, and onboarding of client accounts and program sponsors. She also conducted periodic business continuity tests, maintained relationships with internal business partners and external sponsors, and provided full support to Franklin Templeton's portfolio administration team in India.

"Adhesion Wealth is well-known in our industry for its dedication to ongoing support and seamless implementation," said Jina LaPlante, Director of Support at Adhesion Wealth. "These core aspects of the firm's culture and value proposition are essential for delivering the customized solutions which can help advisors to improve investment outcomes for their clients, and grow their businesses at scale. My colleagues and I will work hard to keep the firm's internal operations and controls running smoothly and efficiently, and maintain strong, continual engagement with the advisors who partner with us."

Ms. LaPlante received her Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting from Florida Atlantic University. She is fluent in English and Korean.

About Adhesion Wealth:

Adhesion Wealth™ enables advisors to easily provide separately managed account (SMA) and unified managed account (UMA) portfolios to investors. The Adhesion Wealth platform empowers advisors with highly scalable, flexible, and customized wealth management solutions designed to enable them to deliver better investor outcomes.

Adhesion Wealth™ is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vestmark, Inc. Vestmark enables financial institutions and advisors to efficiently manage and trade their clients' portfolios through an innovative software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, VestmarkONE®. For more information, call (888) 295-8351 or visit www.adhesionwealth.com.

About Vestmark:

Vestmark enables financial institutions and advisors to efficiently manage and trade their clients' portfolios through an innovative software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, VestmarkONE®. Financial institutions and advisors use Vestmark's dynamic suite of portfolio and practice management tools and services to build customized solutions that meet their business needs and help to improve outcomes for clients.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered outside of Boston, Vestmark is a trusted partner to some of the largest and most respected players across the wealth management industry. More than $1.4 trillion in assets and 4.5 million accounts are currently managed on the VestmarkONE® platform. For more information about Vestmark's solutions, call (781) 224-3640, email inquiry@vestmark.com, or visit www.vestmark.com.

