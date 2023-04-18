Adhesive films market size to grow by USD 6,863.22 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth in the automotive industry will boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The adhesive films market size is forecasted to increase by USD 6,863.22 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.69%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market depends on several factors, including the growth in the automotive industry, the rise in demand for adhesive films in APAC, and technological advances in the labels industry. This report entails various charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download the Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Adhesive Films Market

Vendor Analysis

The adhesive films market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Adhesive Films Inc.: The company offers adhesive films such as AF 163 2, AF 147, and AF 325 LS White. Also, this segment focuses on manufacturing heat-activated thermoplastic adhesives films.

The company offers adhesive film solutions such as coatings and tapes. Arkema Group: The company offers adhesive films such as industrial adhesive films.

The company offers adhesive films such as industrial adhesive films. Ashland Inc.: The company offers adhesive film solutions such as Bostik, coating resins, and Rheology addictives.

Avery Dennison Corp.

Coveris Management GmbH

GRANITOL

H.B. Fuller Co.

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Hexcel Corp.

Master Bond Inc.

Mondi plc

Pontacol AG

Resonac Holdings Corp.

Rogers Corp.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by application (tapes, labels, graphics, and others), end-user (packaging, aerospace, electrical and electronics, automotive and transportation, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

By application, the market growth will be significant in the tapes segment during the forecast period. An adhesive tape consists of a carrier material such as plastic film, paper, or foam, coated with an adhesive film and a release liner. The increasing demand for adhesive tapes in the medical field, including silicone, epoxy, and polyurethane-based adhesive tapes in the healthcare field will have a positive impact on the market growth.

By end-user, the market growth will be significant in the packaging segment during the forecast period. Industrial adhesive films are widely preferred for cargo packaging and assembly due to their ease of use in terms of flexibility, reduced curing time, and improved adhesion. In addition, the growing demand for short assembly times, carton sealing, and high adhesive strength in the production of corrugated boxes has led to a high consumption of adhesive films in the packaging industry. Growing consumer demand for packaged food is expected to boost market growth.

APAC will account for 53% of the market growth during the forecast period. Due to their strength, durability, and chemical resistance, adhesive films are widely used in various end-user industries such as packaging, construction, automotive, and personal care. It also increases the durability and strength of tapes and labels. These films are used as label layers for various packaging products such as food and beverages, consumer goods, and cosmetics. Organized retail in APAC could also have a positive impact on the food packaging industry. The rise of supermarkets and hypermarkets has contributed to the growth of organized retail. Therefore, the growing demand for labels that provide product information is expected to drive the demand for adhesive films during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

Growth in the automotive industry

Rise in demand for adhesive films in APAC

Technological advancements in the labels industry

Adhesive films are used to bond composites, nonwovens, and plastics in automotive applications due to their improved adhesion and durability. It is used in automotive components such as headliners, door panels, overhead systems, and seat inserts and is used to bond windshields, rearview mirrors, and exterior panels. Moreover, the use of adhesive films to join automotive parts eliminates the need for fasteners and reduces vehicle weight. The use of adhesive foils can reduce vehicle weight by approximately 30% compared to using mechanical fasteners. Such factors will increase market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends:

Growing demand for bio-adhesive films

Increasing adoption of linerless tapes and labels.

Rising adoption of lightweight vehicles

Bioadhesive films are commonly used in biomedical medical applications. This is due to their excellent interface with in vivo fluids and tissues. Increasing innovation and product development in the use of bioadhesive films for medical applications, such as surgical tapes, surgical drapes, and wound closure tapes, is expected to have a positive impact on market growth during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

Stringent regulations and policies

Threat of substitutes

Volatility in raw material prices

Stringent regulations by the EPA and Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) on the volatile organic compounds (VOC) content of adhesive films pose serious challenges to the market growth. For instance, in August 2013, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) imposed strict regulations on adhesives and sealants. Regulation 310 CMR 7.18 (30) prescribes a VOC limit for adhesive films for industrial and commercial applications. In addition, in California, authorities have strict regulations regarding the limit for VOC emission through different end-user industries. The state also has set 13 Air Pollution Control Districts (APCD) or Air Quality Management Districts (AQMD), each with its own limits for VOC for adhesive films. Such factors will hinder market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in these adhesive films market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Adhesive Films Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Adhesive Films Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Adhesive Films Market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Adhesive Films Market vendors.

