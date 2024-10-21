Adhesive Films Market to grow by USD 7.62 Billion from 2024-2028, driven by automotive industry growth, with AI impacting market trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The Global Adhesive Films Market size is estimated to grow by USD 7.62 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Growth in the automotive industry is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing adoption of linerless tapes and labels. However, stringent regulations and policies poses a challenge - Key market players include 3M Co., Adhesive Films Inc., Adhesives Research Inc., ADHETEC, Arkema SA, Ashland Inc., Avery Dennison Corp., Coveris Management GmbH, GRANITOL, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hexcel Corp., Master Bond Inc., Mondi Plc, Pontacol AG, Resonac Holdings Corp., Rogers Corp., Specialty Adhesive Film Co. Inc., Toray TCAC Holding B.V., and UPM Kymmene Corp..

Adhesive Films Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 7617.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.5 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled 3M Co., Adhesive Films Inc., Adhesives Research Inc., ADHETEC, Arkema SA, Ashland Inc., Avery Dennison Corp., Coveris Management GmbH, GRANITOL, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hexcel Corp., Master Bond Inc., Mondi Plc, Pontacol AG, Resonac Holdings Corp., Rogers Corp., Specialty Adhesive Film Co. Inc., Toray TCAC Holding B.V., and UPM Kymmene Corp.

Market Driver

Linerless labels, a type of pressure-sensitive adhesive (PSA) labels, have gained popularity due to their environmental benefits. Unlike traditional labels, which have a release liner or backing paper, linerless labels feature a release coating on their front face and an adhesive film on the backside. This design eliminates the need for a carrier substrate, reducing manufacturing costs and waste. The global linerless labels market is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of nearly 5%-7% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the environmental advantages of linerless labels, as the elimination of release liners significantly reduces waste and addresses sustainability concerns. The adhesive films used in linerless labels offer excellent bonding and stability, making them a cost-effective and eco-friendly alternative to traditional labels.

The Adhesive Films Market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in sectors like Electrical & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, and Medical Equipment Manufacturing. Handheld Adhesive Films and Self-Adhesive Tapes are trending, driven by the demand for high-quality products in e-commerce and DIY industries. Capacity expansions, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and technological advancements are shaping the market. Key players focus on raw material supplies, including Polypropylene, Phenolic Resins, Melamine Resins, and Vinyl Films. Crude oil and polymers prices impact the market, with Polymer Chemistry and Epoxy Film Adhesives playing crucial roles. The Aerospace industry and Electronic Circuit Components also utilize Adhesive Films. Industries like Paper/Printing, Beverages, Consumer Durables, and Living Standards benefit from Adhesive Films. The market's future looks bright with continuous innovation in Solvent Cast Adhesives and Fasteners, catering to diverse applications in various sectors.

Market Challenges

The adhesive films market faces significant challenges due to stringent regulations on volatile organic compounds (VOC) content. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) impose regulations on VOC in adhesive films for industrial and commercial applications. In the US, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) and various Air Pollution Control Districts (APCD) or Air Quality Management Districts (AQMD) have set VOC limits. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also regulates the use of adhesive films in food packaging. The growing health concerns related to adhesive films usage in various applications may hinder market expansion during the forecast period.

The Adhesive Films Market faces several challenges in various industries. In the Electrical & Electronics sector, handheld devices require thin, lightweight adhesive films like polypropylene. Self-adhesive tapes are popular in E-commerce platforms, but capacity expansions and raw material supplies can be issues. The Aerospace industry demands high-performance adhesives such as solvent cast adhesives and epoxy film adhesives. The Polymer chemistry behind phenolic resins and melamine resins is crucial for producing vinyl films and epoxy film adhesives. The Electrical & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Medical Equipment Manufacturing, and Electronic Circuit Components industries rely on adhesives. The Medical industry and DIY industry also use adhesives extensively. The Paper/Printing industry and Beverages sector utilize adhesives in packaging. Consumer durables and living standards drive demand for high-quality products, leading to mergers & acquisitions and joint ventures. Commodity prices, especially for crude oil and polymers, impact the market. Petroleum-based products like polymer films and plastics are essential raw materials. Overall, ensuring a stable supply of raw materials and managing commodity prices are key challenges for the Adhesive Films Market.

Segment Overview

This adhesive films market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Tapes

1.2 Labels

1.3 Graphics

1.4 Others End-user 2.1 Packaging

2.2 Aerospace

2.3 Electrical and electronics

2.4 Automotive and transportation

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Tapes- The Adhesive Films market is a significant sector in the packaging industry. These films are used to bind various materials together, providing strength and durability. Key players in this market include 3M, Avery Dennison, and Lintec. They offer a range of adhesive films, including pressure-sensitive, heat-activated, and double-sided tapes. Growth is driven by increasing demand for convenient and easy-to-use packaging solutions across various industries, such as food and beverage, automotive, and construction. Adhesive films contribute to improving product appearance, increasing shelf life, and enhancing safety.

Research Analysis

The Adhesive Films Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for high-quality products in various industries, including beverages and consumer durables, as they seek to enhance their product offerings and meet rising consumer expectations. The market is driven by factors such as improving living standards and the availability of raw materials like crude oil, polymers, and polymer films. The plastics and petroleum-based products segment dominates the market, with phenolic resins and melamine resins also playing key roles. The market is dynamic, with trends such as capacity expansions, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and the adoption of solvent cast adhesives in aerospace applications. Handheld adhesive films, Polypropylene, self-adhesive tapes, e-commerce platforms, and the electrical & electronics industry are also significant contributors. Commodity prices, particularly oil, can impact the market, while fasteners and vinyl films are other important product categories.

Market Research Overview

The Adhesive Films Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand from various industries such as beverages, consumer durables, and the electrical & electronics industry. Rising living standards and the preference for high-quality products are driving the market. The market is primarily driven by raw materials like crude oil, polymers, and polymer films, which are extensively used in plastics, petroleum-based products, phenolic resins, melamine resins, vinyl films, and solvent cast adhesives. Commodity prices, particularly oil, have a significant impact on the market. Handheld adhesive films, Self-adhesive tapes, and Polypropylene are some of the key product segments. Capacity expansions, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and aerospace applications are major trends in the market. The market also caters to niche applications in the automotive & transportation, medical equipment manufacturing, electronic circuit components, and DIY industry. Polymer chemistry plays a crucial role in the production of epoxy film adhesives and raw material supplies. The medical application and paper/printing industry are also significant end-users.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Tapes



Labels



Graphics



Others

End-user

Packaging



Aerospace



Electrical And Electronics



Automotive And Transportation



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

