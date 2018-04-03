Adhesive Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017-2025

LONDON, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Adhesive Market: Snapshot

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for adhesive at the global and regional level.The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Kilo Tons) from 2017 to 2025.







The study includes drivers and restraints of the global adhesive market.It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for adhesive during the forecast period.



The report also highlights opportunities in the adhesive market at the global and regional level.



The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global adhesive market.Porter's five forces model for the adhesive market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



Global Adhesive Market: Segmentation

The study provides a decisive view of the global adhesive market by segmenting it in terms of type, product, and application.These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends.



Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for adhesive in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual end-user segments in all the regions.



The report provides the estimated market size of adhesive for 2016 and forecast for the next nine years.The global market size of adhesive has been provided in terms of revenue.



Market numbers have been estimated based on key type, product, and application segments of adhesive market. Market size and forecast for each major type, product, and application have been provided in terms of global and regional markets.



Global Adhesive Market: Research Methodologies

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders.Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research.



We reviewed key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding.Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies.



This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants' insights, and recognizing business opportunities.



Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), British Geological Survey, Adhesive and Sealant Council (ASC), The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Indian Polyurethane Association, The Adhesives and Sealants Association (TASA), Flexible Packaging Association, ABRE – Brazilian Packaging Association, World Packaging Organization, British Adhesives & Sealants Association, Society for Adhesion and Adhesives, and other.Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies.



We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis.Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc.



These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team's expertise and market understanding.



Global Adhesive Market: Competitive Landscape

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global adhesive market. Key players in the adhesive market include Pidilite Industries Limited, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, 3M Company, H.B Fuller India Adhesive Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, The Dow Chemicals Company, and Bostik. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.



The report segments the global adhesive market as follows:



Adhesive Market: Type Analysis

Water Based

Solvent Based

Hot Melt

Others



Adhesive Market: Product Analysis

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Poly Vinyl Acetate (PVA)

Polyester

Rubber

Epoxy

EVA

Others



Adhesive Market: Application Analysis

Packaging

Flexible

Rigid

Construction

Automobile

Footwear & Leather

Consumer

Other



Adhesive Market: Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

U.K.

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA



