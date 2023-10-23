Adhesive Market size to grow by USD 18.18 billion from 2022 to 2027- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

23 Oct, 2023, 00:35 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The adhesive market is expected to grow by USD 18.18 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing demand for adhesives in the medical industry is notably driving the adhesive market. However, factors such as stringent environmental regulations may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (construction, packaging, furniture, and others), type (water-based adhesive, solvent-based adhesive, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Adhesive Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Adhesive Market 2023-2027

We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the adhesive market including 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema Group, Avery Dennison Corp., BASF SE, Dow Chemical Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Huntsman International LLC, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Jowat SE, KCC Co. Ltd., Mapei SpA, Pidilite Industries Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, and Wacker Chemie AG. 

Adhesive Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

3M Co - The company offers adhesives such as Scotch-Weld Epoxy Adhesives and VHB Tapes under their Industrial and Advanced Materials division.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Adhesive Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

  • The construction segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The growing application of adhesives in the construction segment, including advanced conventional construction techniques, provides architects, engineers, and builders with a variety of options for assembling structures, binding them together, and increasing their lifespan. In addition, it is widely used in the construction industry for structural bonding, allowing lightweight construction with improved load-carrying capacity. 

Geography 

  • APAC is estimated to contribute 47% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increased demand for adhesives in different sectors such as building, packaging, and transport is one of the major factors that are greatly contributing to the growth of the region's adhesives market. In addition to this, a number of developments in infrastructure are taking place across the APAC countries including India, China, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, and others that have contributed positively to market growth. 

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports:

The fiberglass market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.59% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,740.65 million.

The composite rebar market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.56% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 306.94 million

Adhesive Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 18.18 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.02

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 47%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema Group, Avery Dennison Corp., BASF SE, Dow Chemical Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Huntsman International LLC, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Jowat SE, KCC Co. Ltd., Mapei SpA, Pidilite Industries Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, and Wacker Chemie AG

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Socks market size to grow by USD 16.05 billion between 2022 - 2027 | APAC to account for 32% of the market's growth - Technavio

Socks market size to grow by USD 16.05 billion between 2022 - 2027 | APAC to account for 32% of the market's growth - Technavio

According to Technavio, the global socks market size is estimated to grow by USD 15,051.43 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow ...
Smart City Market Size to Grow by USD 151.99 billion, the increasing government investments in IT infrastructure is one of the factor to drive the market growth - Technavio

Smart City Market Size to Grow by USD 151.99 billion, the increasing government investments in IT infrastructure is one of the factor to drive the market growth - Technavio

The Smart City Market Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.