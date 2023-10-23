Adhesive Market size to grow by USD 18.18 billion from 2022 to 2027- Technavio

23 Oct, 2023, 00:35 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The adhesive market is expected to grow by USD 18.18 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing demand for adhesives in the medical industry is notably driving the adhesive market. However, factors such as stringent environmental regulations may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (construction, packaging, furniture, and others), type (water-based adhesive, solvent-based adhesive, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.
We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the adhesive market including 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema Group, Avery Dennison Corp., BASF SE, Dow Chemical Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Huntsman International LLC, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Jowat SE, KCC Co. Ltd., Mapei SpA, Pidilite Industries Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, and Wacker Chemie AG.
Adhesive Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis
3M Co - The company offers adhesives such as Scotch-Weld Epoxy Adhesives and VHB Tapes under their Industrial and Advanced Materials division.
Adhesive Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
Application
- The construction segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The growing application of adhesives in the construction segment, including advanced conventional construction techniques, provides architects, engineers, and builders with a variety of options for assembling structures, binding them together, and increasing their lifespan. In addition, it is widely used in the construction industry for structural bonding, allowing lightweight construction with improved load-carrying capacity.
Geography
- APAC is estimated to contribute 47% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increased demand for adhesives in different sectors such as building, packaging, and transport is one of the major factors that are greatly contributing to the growth of the region's adhesives market. In addition to this, a number of developments in infrastructure are taking place across the APAC countries including India, China, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, and others that have contributed positively to market growth.
|
Adhesive Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 18.18 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
4.02
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 47%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, India, Germany, and the UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema Group, Avery Dennison Corp., BASF SE, Dow Chemical Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Huntsman International LLC, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Jowat SE, KCC Co. Ltd., Mapei SpA, Pidilite Industries Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, and Wacker Chemie AG
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
ToC:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Historic Market Sizes
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
Company Landscape
Company Analysis
Appendix
