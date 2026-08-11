Adhesive Tapes Market worth $117.47 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Adhesive Tapes Market size was valued at USD 92.15 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 117.47 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.97% between 2026 and 2031.

Browse 427 market data Tables and 66 Figures spread through 369 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Adhesive Tapes Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Adhesive Tapes Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 92.15 billion

USD 92.15 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 117.47 billion

USD 117.47 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 4.97%

Adhesive Tapes Market Trends & Insights:

The growth potential for the adhesive tapes market remains strong, supported by rising demand from end-use industries such as automotive, packaging, electronics, construction, healthcare, consumer goods, and aerospace. A key trend shaping the market is the growing focus on improving bonding performance while reducing environmental impact through solvent-free, low-VOC, recyclable, and bio-based adhesive tape technologies. Adhesive tapes are increasingly preferred due to their ability to provide reliable bonding, sealing, insulation, masking, and surface protection while enabling lightweight product designs, simplified assembly processes, and reduced manufacturing costs, making them an essential solution across a wide range of industrial and consumer applications.

Asia Pacific dominated the global adhesive tapes market in 2025, accounting for a market share of 51.9% in terms of value.

The silicone resin is projected to be the fastest-growing segment of adhesive tapes with a CAGR of 5.22%, in terms of value, between 2026 and 2031.

Solvent-based was the largest technology of adhesive tapes in 2025, in terms of value.

Paper segment dominated the adhesive tapes market by value in 2025.

The specialty category was the largest segment of the adhesive tape market in 2025 by value.

The healthcare industry dominated the global adhesive tapes market with a market share of 55.1%, in terms of value, in 2025.

3M Company (US), tesa SE (Germany), and Avery Dennison Corporation (US), are identified as key players in the global adhesive tapes market. These companies have strong market presence and extensive product portfolios.

American Biltrite Inc. (Canada), Orafol Europe GmbH (Germany), and Wuhan Huaxia Nanfang Adhesive Tapes Co., Ltd. (China), among other emerging players, have carved out solid positions within specialized niche segments, highlighting their potential to evolve into future market leaders.

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The growth of the adhesive tapes market is driven by increasing demand from key end-use industries such as automotive, packaging, electrical & electronics, building & construction, healthcare, and consumer goods. Rising industrialization, expanding e-commerce activities, and growing infrastructure development are significantly boosting the consumption of adhesive tapes across diverse applications. Additionally, the increasing preference for lightweight bonding solutions over traditional fastening methods, coupled with the need for improved manufacturing efficiency and product performance, is accelerating market growth. The shift toward sustainable, solvent-free, and recyclable adhesive tape solutions, along with continuous advancements in adhesive technologies and high-performance backing materials, is further supporting market expansion. Furthermore, increasing manufacturing investments and industrial development in emerging economies are creating significant growth opportunities for adhesive tape manufacturers.

By backing material, polypropylene (PP) was the second-largest backing material segment in the adhesive tapes market in 2025.

According to backing material, polypropylene backing material held the second-largest share of the adhesive tapes market, in terms of value, in 2025. This dominance is driven by the increasing demand for lightweight, durable, and versatile tape solutions across various end-use industries. PP-based adhesive tapes offer excellent tensile strength, moisture resistance, and dimensional stability, making them suitable for applications such as packaging, labeling, automotive, and industrial assembly. Additionally, their cost-effectiveness, ease of processing, and compatibility with different adhesive technologies are driving their adoption among manufacturers. Growing demand for efficient packaging solutions and high-performance bonding materials is further supporting the growth of the polypropylene (PP) segment in the adhesive tapes market.

By end-use industry, the packaging industry accounted for the second-largest market share of adhesive tapes in 2025.

The packaging industry held the second-largest share of the adhesive tapes industry in 2025, in terms of value. This is due to the rising need for secure, efficient, and cost-effective packaging solutions across multiple sectors. The growth of e-commerce, increasing consumption of packaged goods, and the demand for improved sealing, bundling, and labeling applications are driving the adoption of adhesive tapes in the packaging industry. Additionally, the growing preference for sustainable packaging practices and advancements in adhesive formulations that enhance performance and reliability are further supporting market growth. Increasing investments in modern packaging technologies and automation are also creating new opportunities for adhesive tape manufacturers in the region.

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North America was the second-largest market for adhesive tapes in 2025, in terms of value.

North America held the second-largest market share of adhesive tapes in 2025, in terms of value. This is mainly because of its strong focus on technological innovation, advanced adhesive development, and the adoption of sustainable bonding solutions. The region benefits from increasing demand for high-performance adhesive tapes that offer improved bonding strength, durability, and efficiency across industries such as automotive, packaging, electronics, and construction. Additionally, well-developed manufacturing capabilities, significant research and development activities, and the presence of established adhesive tape manufacturers support market growth. Increasing investments in lightweight materials, automation, and advanced assembly solutions further contribute to the expansion of the adhesive tapes market in the region.

Key Players

Leading players in the adhesive tapes companies include 3M Company (US), tesa SE (Germany), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), LINTEC Corporation (Japan), IPG (US), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), NICHIBAN Co., Ltd. (Japan), Mativ Holdings, Inc. (US), and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (US), among others.

Investment Funding Context

The adhesive tapes market is witnessing steady investment activity, driven by capacity expansions, product innovation, sustainability initiatives, and acquisitions across specialty tape segments. Manufacturers are investing in high-performance adhesive tape technologies, solvent-free production, and regional manufacturing facilities to meet growing demand from automotive, electronics, healthcare, and packaging industries. Investment is also increasing in recyclable and bio-based adhesive tape solutions as regulatory requirements and customer sustainability goals continue to reshape product development.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the adhesive tapes market continue to accelerate as manufacturers expand their specialty product portfolios, strengthen regional manufacturing capabilities, and increase exposure to high-growth end-use industries. Activity during 2021–2025 has been driven by acquisitions in medical, industrial, and specialty adhesive tapes, with companies prioritizing sustainable product technologies and value-added applications.

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