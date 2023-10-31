Adhesive Technologies of Tomorrow: Dive into the 2023 Pressure-Sensitive Market Analysis

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives Market 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Delving into pressure-sensitive technology, the report showcases in-depth analysis across key adhesive formulations.

The report serves as an essential tool for businesses, providing a meticulous examination of pressure-sensitive technologies like solvent-based, water-based, hot melt, UV curable, and silicone formulations.

Highlights from the Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Insights into adhesives crucial for laminate production spanning multiple sectors such as tape, labelstock, hygiene, graphic films, and medical. The report encapsulates both global and regional market perspectives.

Insights into adhesives crucial for laminate production spanning multiple sectors such as tape, labelstock, hygiene, graphic films, and medical. The report encapsulates both global and regional market perspectives. Value Chain Exploration: The study employs the value chain model to decode the pressure-sensitive adhesives market, offering readers an exhaustive view of the product lifecycle.

Report Coverage:

Strengths and weaknesses of key pressure-sensitive technologies.

Adoption of pressure-sensitive technologies across market segments.

Insight into major applications within each segment.

Overview of adhesive demand, market trends, and drivers propelling the industry.

The report includes sections ranging from a foundational introduction, executive summary, a global market overview, and detailed breakdowns by adhesive type and region. The regions covered include North America, Europe, Asia, and other key markets globally. Each section delves into market demand by adhesive type and by market segment, complete with forecasts and market trends.

Interested readers can further explore topics such as global demand by region and market segment, as well as adhesive-specific demands and forecasts. Regional breakdowns provide a deep dive into market trends and summaries for North America, Europe, Asia, and the rest of the world.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rddekc

