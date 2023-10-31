Adhesive Technologies of Tomorrow: Dive into the 2023 Pressure-Sensitive Market Analysis

News provided by

Research and Markets

31 Oct, 2023, 12:45 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives Market 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Delving into pressure-sensitive technology, the report showcases in-depth analysis across key adhesive formulations.

The report serves as an essential tool for businesses, providing a meticulous examination of pressure-sensitive technologies like solvent-based, water-based, hot melt, UV curable, and silicone formulations.

Highlights from the Report:

  • Detailed Market Analysis: Insights into adhesives crucial for laminate production spanning multiple sectors such as tape, labelstock, hygiene, graphic films, and medical. The report encapsulates both global and regional market perspectives.
  • Value Chain Exploration: The study employs the value chain model to decode the pressure-sensitive adhesives market, offering readers an exhaustive view of the product lifecycle.

Report Coverage:

  • Strengths and weaknesses of key pressure-sensitive technologies.
  • Adoption of pressure-sensitive technologies across market segments.
  • Insight into major applications within each segment.
  • Overview of adhesive demand, market trends, and drivers propelling the industry.

The report includes sections ranging from a foundational introduction, executive summary, a global market overview, and detailed breakdowns by adhesive type and region. The regions covered include North America, Europe, Asia, and other key markets globally. Each section delves into market demand by adhesive type and by market segment, complete with forecasts and market trends.

Interested readers can further explore topics such as global demand by region and market segment, as well as adhesive-specific demands and forecasts. Regional breakdowns provide a deep dive into market trends and summaries for North America, Europe, Asia, and the rest of the world.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rddekc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

AI and ML Implementation Offering New Opportunities in the Evolving System Integration Services Landscape

AI and ML Implementation Offering New Opportunities in the Evolving System Integration Services Landscape

The "System Integration Services Market by Service Type, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to...
The Digital Age Transformation: How PR Budgets Shift Towards Effective Engagement

The Digital Age Transformation: How PR Budgets Shift Towards Effective Engagement

The "Global Public Relations Agencies - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The public...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.