ADI 2023 Unveils This Year's Highly Anticipated Dental Event, "Secrets of the Most Influential Dental Practices" with High-Profile Speaker Lineup

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned dental experts Dr. Jedediah Huss and Julieanne O'Connor are set to co-host the highly anticipated American Dental Institute 2023 dental conference, "Secrets of the Most Influential Dental Practices" on December 8th and 9th, 2023, at the Wyndham Grand Orlando. This exclusive event promises invaluable insights and knowledge to propel dental practices to new heights. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from a star-studded lineup of influential dental professionals.

ADI 2023 Speaker Lineup

Dr. Jedediah Huss, founder of Restored Smiles is a distinguished name in the dental industry, demonstrating decades of clinical practice and academic research experience.

Julieanne O'Connor, a leading dental influence coach, bestselling author, TEDx speaker and business strategist, is renowned for helping high-achieving dentists leverage their influence and reclaim their quality of life.

The Secrets of the Most Influential Dental Practices (ADI 2023) conference is designed to immerse dental professionals of all levels in business and clinical education, led by esteemed dental experts. Topics covered include practice growth, patient acquisition, marketing strategies, advanced clinical procedures, and more.

A conference highlight is the notable lineup of keynote speakers, featuring influential dental professionals who have achieved remarkable success in their respective fields:

Dr. Sean Mohtashami: Leader in full-arch dentistry and founder of 4M Institute.

Institute. Dr. Naif Sinada: Renowned prosthodontist dedicated to advancing dental excellence.

Holland Haiis: Expert in team dynamics and conflict resolution.

Dr. Len Tau: Authority on digital marketing strategies for dental practices.

Frank-Charles Pope and Larry Stites: Leading digital full-arch experts and founders of FI3LD.

Additionally, the ADI 2023 influential speaker lineup will include Dr. Brian Evans, Dr. Thomas Yoon, Dr. Alexandre Molinari, Dr. Robert J. Stanley, Dr. Ned Restrom, Dr. Dean Licenblat, Blake Roney, Dr. Daniel Fenton, Patrick Dewey, and Dr. Adam S. Foleck.

This conference offers dental professionals an opportunity to gain a competitive edge leaving with actionable strategies, enhanced skills, and a valuable network of peers.

Early bird registration is now open, providing discounted rates for advance bookings. To learn more and reserve your place, visit www.ADI2023.com .

The American Dental Institute (ADI), led by Dr. Guilherme Teles, Dr. Gustavo Campos, and Dr. Paulo Murilo, is located at 7901 Kingspointe Pkwy, Ste 1, Orlando, FL 32819.

For media inquiries, please contact Dr. Gustavo Campos at [email protected]

SOURCE American Dental Institute