ADI Foundation and Chainlink Announce Official Partnership to Accelerate Stablecoin and Tokenization Strategy Across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia

Partnership positions Chainlink as the canonical oracle and cross-chain infrastructure provider for ADI Chain, supporting the UAE's dirham-backed stablecoin (DDSC) initiative and enabling secure blockchain connectivity for over one billion users across emerging markets.

ABU DHABI, UAE, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ADI Foundation, the Abu Dhabi-based institutional blockchain platform founded by Sirius International Holding – the digital arm of IHC, one of the largest investment companies in the world – and Chainlink, the industry-standard oracle platform, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate the Chainlink platform, including the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), across ADI Chain and its expanding ecosystem of institutional partners.

The strategic partnership builds upon ADI Foundation's recent collaborations with global financial leaders including Mastercard, BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, and M-Pesa, positioning the UAE as a central hub for regulated digital asset innovation.

The partnership integrates Chainlink as an infrastructure provider for blockchain services across ADI Chain's ecosystem, including oracle services for stablecoins and tokenized assets. ADI Chain was chosen to host DDSC, a dirham-backed stablecoin initiated by IHC and FAB and licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE.

As part of the partnership, ADI Foundation is integrating Chainlink CCIP to enable secure asset transfers between ADI Chain and major blockchain ecosystems, facilitating institutional-grade cross-chain interoperability. ADI Foundation will also leverage the broader Chainlink platform to power additional initiatives, including:

Stablecoin Infrastructure: Chainlink's decentralized oracle network will provide price data and support reserve transparency mechanisms for stablecoins hosted on ADI Chain

Chainlink's oracle network will provide price data and support reserve transparency mechanisms for hosted on ADI Chain Real-World Asset Tokenization : Chainlink's data infrastructure will deliver net asset value verification and offchain connectivity to support tokenized securities and funds across ADI's institutional partners

Chainlink's data infrastructure will deliver net asset value verification and offchain connectivity to support tokenized securities and funds across ADI's institutional partners Enterprise Data Services: Chainlink's high-frequency market data capabilities will power DeFi applications and institutional trading built on ADI Chain

"Chainlink has established itself as the definitive standard for secure blockchain infrastructure, trusted by institutions worldwide to connect traditional finance with the onchain economy. As we build the digital rails for governments, central banks, and enterprises across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, integrating Chainlink's proven oracle network and Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) is essential to delivering the institutional-grade security and reliability our partners require."— Andrey Lazorenko, CEO, ADI Foundation

"This strategic partnership reflects a shared vision for what blockchain infrastructure can enable in emerging markets. The ADI Foundation is building exactly the kind of institutional-grade, regulator-aligned infrastructure that will unlock digital asset adoption across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia—regions representing billions of people who stand to benefit from more efficient, transparent financial systems. Their decision to build on Chainlink validates what the world's leading institutions already know: when security, reliability, and proven performance matter most, Chainlink is the clear choice."— Johann Eid, Chief Business Officer, Chainlink Labs

About ADI Foundation

ADI Foundation is an Abu Dhabi-based non-profit founded by Sirius International Holding, a subsidiary of IHC, dedicated to empowering governments and institutions in emerging markets through blockchain infrastructure. The foundation's mission is to bring one billion people into the digital economy by 2030, building on a foundation of 500+ million people already within its ecosystem reach.

ADI Chain is the first institutional Layer 2 blockchain for stablecoins and real-world assets in the MENA region, providing settlement infrastructure for a dirham-backed stablecoin (DDSC) initiated by IHC and FAB, licensed by the UAE Central Bank. The network operates on three pillars - Compliance, Efficiency, Security - serving governments implementing blockchain infrastructure across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

For more information, visit the Official Website , LinkedIn , and X.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard oracle platform bringing the capital markets onchain and powering the majority of decentralized finance (DeFi). The Chainlink stack provides the essential data, interoperability, compliance, and privacy standards needed to power advanced blockchain use cases for institutional tokenized assets, lending, payments, stablecoins, and more. Since inventing decentralized oracle networks, Chainlink has enabled tens of trillions in transaction value and now secures the vast majority of DeFi. Learn more at chain.link.

