Adi Health+Wellness Announces CARe® for Christmas™

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the launch of CARe® for Christmas™ program, Adi Health+Wellness announced immediate availability of world-class mental wellness platform, enabling users across the spectrum to achieve superior state of mental wellbeing.



Christmas is a time for giving – be it gifts, meals, or bonuses. However, these are unprecedented times. Times such as this call for an unprecedented way to give. CARe® platform from Adi Health+Wellness provides access to a suite of mental wellness products to enhance wellbeing and tackle depression and anxiety. The world's workforce has shown incredible resilience during the pandemic and they deserve to be mentally well. Mental health is a human right, after all.



"Our research tells us people across the spectrum – from Healthcare, Socialcare, Government, Industry, and Media – are saying, no one is listening to us and we used to work from home, now we live at work. So, we have partnered with two phenomenal mental wellness providers – Remente and Total Brain – to enable users anywhere in the world alleviate their suffering," said Sanjay Viswanathan, Founder & Chairman, Adi Health+Wellness.



Kenton Cool, 14-time Everest Summiteer and CARe® Brand Ambassador says, "We are so close if we were to give up now, we will probably never forgive ourselves. Pain is temporary, quitting is forever."



Positive Impact of Mental Wellness

This Christmas, CARe® invites the world's responsible Corporations, Institutions and Media to collaborate with Adi Health+Wellness and reward their employees and families, customers, business partners and other stakeholders, for their stoicism and commitment by gifting them with a year's access to CARe® platform .



"I am looking forward to today's pioneering leaders, champions, influencers, and catalysts collaborating with us and making CARe® for Christmas™ a wonderfully impactful initiative. History will record their collaboration in this watershed moment. We are grateful to Louis Gagnon and Matthew Mund at Total Brain and David Brudö and Niklas Forser at Remente for sharing our vision to making Christmas magical where and when it matters most – in the mind, and now! With the New Year, let a New Era of mental wellbeing begin!" said Mr. Viswanathan.



Adi Health+Wellness, CARe®, CARe® for Christmas™, Total Brain and Remente are registered trademarks of their respective owners in their respective jurisdictions.



For more information or to partner with CARe® for Christmas™, please contact:



Simran Ahuja

[email protected]

or

Toby Winn

[email protected]



or visit:

https://www.adi-handw.uk



Safe Harbor

Adi Health+Wellness is business unit of AdiGroup. Headquartered in London, Adi Health+Wellness is focused on four distinct areas – Mental Wellness, TeleHealth, Genetics and Hospital sub-sectors. AdiGroup comprises of four other business units – Adi Partners, AdiTech, AdiGro, and AdiFi – in 19 locations from London to Hanoi. AdiGroup is built on principal values of initiative, intrepidity, integrity, and impact. For more information, please visit https://www.adi-partners.co.uk.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.



SOURCE Adi Health+Wellness

Related Links

https://www.adi-handw.uk

