Adicet Bio Appoints Anil Singhal Chief Executive Officer

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adicet Bio, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of next-generation immunotherapies, announced today that the Board of Directors has appointed Anil Singhal, Ph.D., MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer, effective May 6, 2019. He will also serve on the Board of Directors.

He succeeds Donald J. Santel, who has been acting as interim Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Santel will continue to serve as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"After a comprehensive executive search, the Board of Directors is delighted to have Dr. Anil Singhal lead the organization. He is a highly respected and prolific product development executive with an impressive track record of successfully developing novel oncology and immunology drug products from early clinical development through regulatory approval," said Donald J. Santel, Executive Chairman of Adicet Bio, Inc. "We look forward to having Anil's leadership as we file our first IND for our cell therapy candidate, ADI-001 at the end of 2019 and expand our pipeline of engineered immune-cell therapeutics."

"Adicet's novel and highly productive research effort to date has generated a unique allogenic cancer cell therapy platform," said Dr. Anil Singhal. "I am excited to join the team at this pivotal time to help Adicet advance its first product candidate to the clinic. I'm encouraged by the strength of Adicet's gamma delta cell therapy platform as well as the breadth of its drug candidate pipeline both in hematological malignancies and solid tumors."

Dr. Singhal has more than three decades of research and development leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. He joins Adicet from Canaan Partners where he served as Executive in Residence and OncoResponse Inc., where he served as Chief Scientific Officer. He is the former Vice President of Early Oncology Development of AbbVie and Head of their Abbvie-Redwood City, California site. During his tenure at AbbVie, he oversaw the global regulatory approval of Empliciti in multiple myeloma. As a member of the R&D leadership team, he helped to guide an impressive portfolio and key translational science capabilities in oncology and other diseases. Dr. Singhal has held senior roles in the U.S., Japanese and German biopharma/biotechnology industry leading to the approvals of Prosorba in auto-immune disease and talaporfin sodium in non-small cell lung cancer. Prior to his industry tenure, he was Assistant Research Professor at Mount Sinai School of Medicine and concurrent with the industry role, Adjunct Associate Professor at University of Washington. Dr. Singhal holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from Rutgers University and an MBA from the University of Washington. He serves on the Board of Directors of TriSalus Inc.

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a privately held, pre-clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the design and development of cutting-edge immunotherapies with initial focus on cancer. Adicet is developing novel universal immune cell therapies based on gamma delta T cells engineered with Chimeric Antigen Receptors or T Cell Receptors (TCRs). Adicet is also focused on identifying and validating cancer specific targets directed to the intracellular proteome and generating TCR-like MAbs (TCRLs) directed to these cancer-specific peptide targets presented by MHC Class I complexes. These TCRLs can be used to arm T cells, as T cell engagers or as Antibody Drug Conjugates. In August 2016, Adicet entered a strategic collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop next-generation engineered immune-cell therapeutics using Adicet's gamma delta T cell allogeneic platform technology. Adicet Bio raised $51M in series A financing led by OrbiMed Partners, OrbiMed Israel, Novartis Venture Fund and Pontifax. Adicet Bio is located in Menlo Park, California.

