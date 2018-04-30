Adicet Bio appoints Elizabeth "EJ" Read, M.D. as Chief Technology Officer

"E.J.'s exceptional background in cell therapies, particularly as it relates to positioning the company appropriately with the FDA, will be critical to our efforts to move forward towards the clinic," said Don Santel, Executive Chairman of Adicet Bio. "We are very pleased to welcome her to the Adicet team."

Prior to Adicet, she served as SVP, Product Development at Medeor Therapeutics where she led CMC development and tech transfer for phase 2/3 manufacturing of the company's first two product candidates. Her previous roles have included Chief Medical Officer at StemCyte, Head of Product Development at Fate Therapeutics, and Medical Director for Blood and Tissue Services at the American Red Cross. Dr. Read's focus on cell and gene therapy began at the National Institutes of Health where she served as Section Head and Medical Director of the Clinical Center's cell therapy core facility from 1995 – 2006. Dr. Read received her Bachelor of Arts, cum laude from Bryn Mawr College and medical degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo. She has authored 99 scientific publications and serves on a Biologics & Biotechnology expert committee at the US Pharmacopoeia.

"Adicet's innovative technology holds great promise for improving the feasibility, safety, and efficacy of engineered T cell therapies. I'm delighted to join the Adicet team and advance the development of next-generation immunotherapies that will impact the lives of patients with cancer," commented Dr. Read.

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a privately held, pre-clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the design and development of cutting-edge immunotherapies with initial focus on cancer. Adicet is developing novel universal immune cell therapies based on gamma delta T cells engineered with Chimeric Antigen Receptors (CARs) or T Cell Receptors (TCRs). Adicet is also focused on identifying and validating cancer specific targets directed to the intracellular proteome and generating TCR-like MAbs (TCRLs) directed to these cancer-specific peptide targets presented by MHC Class I complexes. These TCRLs can be used to arm T cells, as T cell engagers or as Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC). In August 2016, Adicet entered a strategic collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop next-generation engineered immune-cell therapeutics using Adicet's gamma delta T cell allogeneic platform technology. Adicet Bio raised $51M in series A financing led by OrbiMed Partners, OrbiMed Israel, Novartis Venture Fund and Pontifax. Adicet Bio is located in Menlo Park, California.

