Adicet Bio Appoints Francesco Galimi, M.D., Ph.D., SVP and Chief Medical Officer

"We are very pleased to welcome Francesco to the Adicet leadership team," said Anil Singhal, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Adicet Bio, Inc. "Francesco's extensive experience leading clinical programs across a number of cancer types from early stage development through registration trials will be highly valuable as we prepare to file our first IND for our CD20 CART gamma delta product candidate and advance our pipeline of engineered immune-cell therapeutics."

"I am excited to join Adicet at this exciting time in the company's development," said Francesco Galimi, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Adicet Bio, Inc. "Adicet's unique gamma delta T cell platform holds significant promise for allogeneic treatment of both hematological and solid tumors and I look forward to working with the team to advance these product candidates through clinical development."

Dr. Galimi joins Adicet from Amgen, Inc., where he served as Global Program General Manager, Early Development. During his tenure at Amgen, he was responsible for the cross-functional strategy and execution of a portfolio of oncology programs, from pre-IND to late-stage. While at Amgen, he also served in a number of roles of increasing responsibility in clinical research and early development. Prior to Amgen, Dr. Galimi was the Head of Clinical Development at Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where he led the Oncology Clinical Development Group. He also served in leadership roles at GNF/Novartis leading the early development of a portfolio of oncology programs. Dr. Galimi holds a M.D. from the University of Torino Medical School with a specialty certification in Medical Oncology, and a Ph.D. from the University of Torino Medical School.

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a privately held, pre-clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel universal immune cell therapies based on gamma delta T cells engineered with Chimeric Antigen Receptors. Adicet is also focused on identifying and validating cancer specific targets directed to the intracellular proteome and then generating T Cell Receptor-like monoclonal antibodies (TCRLs) directed to these cancer-specific peptide targets presented by MHC Class I complexes. These TCRLs are being used to arm T cells or as T cell engagers in solid tumors. In August 2016, Adicet entered into a strategic collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop next-generation engineered immune-cell therapeutics using Adicet's gamma delta T cell allogeneic platform technology.

