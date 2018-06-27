Adicet Bio appoints Stewart Abbot, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer

"I'm delighted to welcome Dr. Abbot to this critical role as the senior scientific leader of Adicet Bio," said Don Santel, Executive Chairman of Adicet Bio. "Dr. Abbot's decades of experience make him perfectly suited to our ambitious task of bringing allogeneic cell therapy products to cancer patients in great need."

Prior to Adicet, he served as Chief Development Officer at Fate Therapeutics where he oversaw all aspects of late-stage research and development of hematopoietic and induced pluripotent stem cell-based immunotherapeutics. Dr. Abbot's previous roles included Executive Director of Integrative Research at Celgene Cellular Therapeutics (CCT) where he led Integrative Research activities that encompassed technology and product scouting, alliance management and business development activities, including initiation of engineered T cell programs. As Senior Director of Research at CCT, his group developed novel therapeutic candidates based on hematopoietic stem cells and human placenta-derived cells and initiated clinical trials for placental cells. He also headed the Molecular and Cellular Biology research laboratory at General Electric's Global Research Center in Albany, N.Y. Dr. Abbot holds a B.Sc. in Biological Sciences (Edinburgh), M.Sc. in Biomedical Engineering (Glasgow) and Ph.D. in Pathology (London).

"Adicet is uniquely positioned to bring novel immunotherapies with numerous highly promising therapeutic applications rapidly to the clinic," said Dr. Abbot. "I am excited to be part of a team that is committed to ensure transformative therapeutic approaches become practical realities for patients."

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a privately held, pre-clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the design and development of cutting-edge immunotherapies with initial focus on cancer. Adicet is developing novel universal immune cell therapies based on gamma delta T cells engineered with Chimeric Antigen Receptors (CARs) or T Cell Receptors (TCRs). Adicet is also focused on identifying and validating cancer specific targets directed to the intracellular proteome and generating TCR-like MAbs (TCRLs) directed to these cancer-specific peptide targets presented by MHC Class I complexes. These TCRLs can be used to arm T cells, as T cell engagers or as Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC). In August 2016, Adicet entered a strategic collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop next-generation engineered immune-cell therapeutics using Adicet's gamma delta T cell allogeneic platform technology. Adicet Bio raised $51M in series A financing led by OrbiMed Partners, OrbiMed Israel, Novas Venture Fund and Pontiffs. Adicet Bio is located in Menlo Park, California.

For more information, please visit our website at http://www.adicetbio.com.

Contact:

info@adicetbio.com

Adicet Bio, Inc.

200 Constitution Drive

Menlo Park, CA 94025

Ph: 650-542-0034

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adicet-bio-appoints-stewart-abbot-phd-as-chief-scientific-officer-300672250.html

SOURCE Adicet Bio, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.adicetbio.com

