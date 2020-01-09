Adicet Bio to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adicet Bio, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of allogeneic cell therapies for cancer using innovative gamma delta T cells, announced today that the company will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Anil Singhal, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Adicet Bio, will provide a company overview on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 7:30am PT.

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a privately held, pre-clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel universal immune cell therapies based on gamma delta T cells engineered with Chimeric Antigen Receptors. Adicet is also focused on identifying and validating cancer specific targets directed to the intracellular proteome and then generating T Cell Receptor-like monoclonal antibodies (TCRLs) directed to these cancer-specific peptide targets presented by MHC Class I complexes. These TCRLs are being used to arm T cells or as T cell engagers in solid tumors. In August 2016, Adicet entered into a strategic collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop next-generation engineered immune-cell therapeutics using Adicet's gamma delta T cell allogeneic platform technology.

For more information, please visit our website at http://www.adicetbio.com .

Contact:

Anne Bowdidge

Investor Relations

650-218-6900

ir@adicetbio.com

