adidas And Kwasi Kessie Announce Hyper Limited-Edition Headphone Drop

The adidas x Kwasi Kessie headphones are customized by hand and are designed to capture the malleable and fashionable nature of New York. They feature premium blue and black leather snakeskin along the headband, a custom, gold plated "Never On Pause" chain and are packaged in a black runner's journal that features a secret stash safe inside.

"New Yorkers are Never On Pause, moving from moment to moment, always creating and always with a soundtrack" states Kwasi Kessie, celebrity stylist and adidas Run Captain. "Through it all, there's a unique pace and beating heart that ensures New Yorkers can overcome anything. I'm so proud of this collaboration and the spirit these headphones represent."

The limited-edition headphones and Kessie's admiration for the city he's from are showcased in the announcement video unveiled here .

Consumers can enter to win a pair of headphones using the adidas Running app and running Kwasi Kessie's favorite route, looping through the streets of SoHo and the downtown waterfront through December 22nd, and sharing on social media. Winners will be selected at random. Full details and additional ways to win are available here .

RPT-01 is a fully equipped wireless over-ear headphone engineered to meet the demands of any training routine head-on. RPT-01 features 40 hour battery life, simple controls and uncompromising wireless bluetooth sound. For more information, head over to www.adidasheadphones.com

About adidas

adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry with the core brands adidas and Reebok. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany, the company employs around 59,500 people across the globe and generated sales of € 23.6 billion in 2019.

About Zound Industries

Zound Industries designs and develops speakers and headphones under the brands adidas, Marshall and Urbanears. With a strong focus on innovative technology and user-centered design, Zound has gone from strength to strength since first hitting the market in 2008, launching a wide range of iconic, award-winning products. Zound currently has around 250 employees, with offices in Stockholm, New York, Paris, Shenzhen and Hong Kong. In 2018 turnover reached about SEK 1.86 billion.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to legal residents of the United States, 18 years of age and older. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes begins 12/8/20 ends 12/22/20. For Official Rules, prize descriptions and odds disclosure, click here. Sponsor: Zound Industries, Inc., 260 W 39th Street, Ste 1101, New York, NY 10018.

