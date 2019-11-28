Adidas Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals List: Best Adidas Ultra Boost, Yeezy & Sports Shoes Deals Shared by The Consumer Post

BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The best Adidas deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 have been rounded up by the team at The Consumer Post. Links to the top Adidas men's and women's Yeezy and Ultra Boost running shoes, pants and tracksuits deals for shoppers this year are listed below.

Best Adidas deals:

● Save up to 54% on best-selling adidas shoes, sportswear & gear at Amazon - check live prices on running shoes & sports apparel including pants, tracksuits, tops & outerwear

● Save up to 84% on adidas mens and womens shoes & apparel at Walmart

● Save up to 45% on adidas basketball shoes at Amazon - check live prices on mens baskeball shoes

● Save up to 33% on top-rated adidas Ultra Boost shoes at Amazon - check live prices on the popular lightweight running shoes with improved energy return and adaptive heel system

● Save on adidas Yeezy shoes at Amazon - check live prices on the Yeezy series including the Powerphase, Boost 350 V2, Boost 700 & Desert Rat models

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Visit Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Adidas Yeezy and Ultra boost are two of the most popular men's shoes from the Adidas brand when it comes to sports and outdoor shoes. The Yeezy Boost 500 is available in both mens and womens models. Its upper is made of elastic Primeknit and a ribbed midsole. This shoe model is built with premium quality material, which is both soft and durable at the same time.

How big of a discount can shoppers find on Black Friday? Black Friday deals are time-limited savings offered on a variety of product categories during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. According to a 2016 report by Profitero, mid-range electronics sold during the event that year featured an average of 36% off their retail prices.

In recent years more shoppers have opted for online shopping over travelling to retail stores during Black Friday. Accounting firm Deloitte reports that 50% of Black Friday shoppers now favor making their purchases online rather than in-store.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE The Consumer Post