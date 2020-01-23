adidas Celebrates Chinese New Year with New Collection Launch

adidas CNY campaign features an array of creators, from athletes to celebrities. They united together in a traditional Tang-Dynasty-inspired Chinese banquet, showcasing their own way of CNY celebration with creativity.

60s TVC: https://youtu.be/9fwQGhd0Xho

Following the launch of the CNY campaign, adidas announced its new brand ambassador -- Liu Yifei, a confident, passionate and energetic actress who herself is a creator too.

15s Liu Yifei TVC: https://youtu.be/Pe9yig8tLws

CNY Collection Inspired by Traditional Chinese Culture

adidas Chinese New Year collection is inspired by traditional Chinese cultural elements: spiritual animals including the tiger, crane and koi fish; Chinese flowers such as the peony, begonia, and lotus; the Twelve Ornaments and other traditional Chinese totems.

Inspired by land, sea and air, adidas designers came up with three CNY-themed patterns and adapted them to fashion sportswear and gear designs. adidas CNY collection offers a full range of products across Athletics, Basketball, Outdoor, Running, Kids and Originals, bringing all these cultural elements to life.

"Tiger and peony pattern" empowers people with courage and strength. adidas offers a wide range of apparel products as well as running shoes, including UltraBoost 20 & HARDEN VOL.4.

The female CNY collection combines "Crane and begonia pattern" with the iconic three-stripe element, creating a stylish and energetic look that fits CNY occasions well.

"Lotus and koi fish pattern" is a representative of kid's imagination and auspiciousness, which brings vivid imagination to the kid's collection.

Opening the New Chapter of Infinite Possibilities

As one of the leading brands in the Chinese sports industry, adidas has built a strong cultural connection with Chinese consumers through its high-quality products and consumer-centric communication. This time around, adidas has once again embed traditional Chinese aesthetics in sports fashion, encouraging creators to celebrate Chinese New Year in a way they never thought of.

adidas CNY collection is now available at adidas retail stores and https://www.adidas.com.cn/campaign/sp_cny?locale=zh_CN

