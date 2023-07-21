adidas Turns Miami Pink to Celebrate Messi's Major League Soccer Debut with Inter Miami CF

adidas takes over the Port of Miami to usher in a new era of American soccer
MIAMI, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, adidas held a spectacular welcome at the Port of Miami to celebrate Lionel Messi ahead of his MLS debut with Inter Miami CF tonight. The hard-to-miss moment included the grand entrance of an adidas-wrapped cargo ship featuring a stunning display of the soccer legend in his new jersey, all surrounded by clouds of pink – breathtakingly turning the skies of The Vice City into the official hue of Inter Miami CF.
As one of the greatest soccer players of all time, Messi's move to Miami is nothing less than iconic. adidas rolled out a special welcome for its partner in celebration of this historic moment for soccer in the U.S.
Entering the Port of Miami with an entourage of adidas vehicles including jet skis, boats and helicopters decked out in Inter Miami CF black and pink, adidas welcomed Messi into Miami in style aboard the cargo ship. Highlighted by pillars of pink smoke streaming skyward, residents and fans across all of Miami couldn't possibly miss Messi's stunning entrance into the city.
With a deep heritage and legacy in soccer, adidas is committed growing the game, inspiring a U.S. soccer nation and championing the rich culture that comes with the sport.
The Summer of Soccer is here — Impossible Is Nothing.
About adidas adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany, the company employs more than 59,000 people across the globe and generated sales of € 22.5 billion in 2022.
