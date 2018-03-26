adidas webcast presentation now available for on-demand viewing: dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference

adidas invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors, to log-on to view the presentation.

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- adidas (XETRA:ADS.DE, OTCQX:ADDYY), today announced that their March 22, 2018, presentation from Senior Manager Investor Relations, Adrian Rott, is now available for on-demand viewing in the dbVIC Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference.