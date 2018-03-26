adidas webcast presentation now available for on-demand viewing: dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference

adidas invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors, to log-on to view the presentation.
HERZOGENAURACH, Germany, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- adidas (XETRA:ADS.DE, OTCQX:ADDYY), today announced that their March 22, 2018, presentation from Senior Manager Investor Relations, Adrian Rott, is now available for on-demand viewing in the dbVIC Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference.
LINK: https://tinyurl.com/dbvic03postpr
adidas' presentation will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors may download shareholder materials from the virtual trade booth in the Exhibits section of the event.
About adidas
adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry with the core brands adidas and Reebok. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany, the company employs over 50,000 people across the globe and generated sales of over € 21 billion in 2017.
