Adient announces breakthrough ModuTec innovation

With the ModuTec assembly process, build of the seat module happens offline and is then seamlessly sequenced into the main JIT line, reducing assembly time from minutes to seconds. This means Adient's new solution can help achieve higher efficiency, lower costs, and enable automation in ways the industry has not yet seen.

Transforming manufacturing with modular design

The traditional manufacturing of vehicle seats relies on complex and integrated processes that are labor-intensive. ModuTec's use of modularity revolutionizes this approach to:

Enhance assembly efficiency

Simplify production workflows

Enable automation / reduce floor space

Enhance seat comfort

Enable modularity / component integration

Allow for craftsmanship and warranty Improvements

Enable easier serviceability / dealer upgrades

"ModuTec will fundamentally change how seats are made going forward. By balancing all aspects of cost efficiency, engineering criteria and manufacturing best practices, ModuTec is a bold step in the direction the industry needs today and into tomorrow," said Griffin Brown, Adient's vice president of VAVE, Innovation, Mechanisms BU, Americas.

The debut of ModuTec marks a new chapter in the automotive seating industry and reflects Adient's forward-thinking approach to modular manufacturing.

