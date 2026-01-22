Adient announces breakthrough ModuTec innovation
Jan 22, 2026, 09:00 ET
PLYMOUTH, Mich., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adient (NYSE: ADNT), a global leader in automotive seating, today announced its latest breakthrough innovation, ModuTec. This solution smartly redefines how vehicle seats are manufactured.
ModuTec is a modular seat design solution intended to greatly simplify the seat build process and enable higher levels of automation. ModuTec was developed after in-depth analysis of the needs of automakers, manufacturing locations and consumers.
With the ModuTec assembly process, build of the seat module happens offline and is then seamlessly sequenced into the main JIT line, reducing assembly time from minutes to seconds. This means Adient's new solution can help achieve higher efficiency, lower costs, and enable automation in ways the industry has not yet seen.
Transforming manufacturing with modular design
The traditional manufacturing of vehicle seats relies on complex and integrated processes that are labor-intensive. ModuTec's use of modularity revolutionizes this approach to:
- Enhance assembly efficiency
- Simplify production workflows
- Enable automation / reduce floor space
- Enhance seat comfort
- Enable modularity / component integration
- Allow for craftsmanship and warranty Improvements
- Enable easier serviceability / dealer upgrades
"ModuTec will fundamentally change how seats are made going forward. By balancing all aspects of cost efficiency, engineering criteria and manufacturing best practices, ModuTec is a bold step in the direction the industry needs today and into tomorrow," said Griffin Brown, Adient's vice president of VAVE, Innovation, Mechanisms BU, Americas.
The debut of ModuTec marks a new chapter in the automotive seating industry and reflects Adient's forward-thinking approach to modular manufacturing.
About Adient:
Adient (NYSE: ADNT) is a global leader in automotive seating. With more than 65,000 employees in 29 countries, Adient operates ~200 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. We produce and deliver automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. We take our products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing — and into millions of vehicles every year. For more information, please visit www.adient.com.
