Adient Declares Quarterly Dividend

PLYMOUTH, Mich., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT), a global leader in automotive seating, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per ordinary share, payable on August 15, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 18, 2018.
For information on tax withholding and other items related to the Adient dividend, visit the investor section of www.adient.com.
About Adient:
Adient is a global leader in automotive seating. With 85,000 employees operating 238 manufacturing/assembly plants in 34 countries worldwide, we produce and deliver automotive seating for all vehicle classes and all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Our integrated, in-house skills allow us to take our products from research and design all the way to engineering and manufacturing – and into more than 25 million vehicles every year. For more information on Adient, please visit adient.com
