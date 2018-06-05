Adient Declares Quarterly Dividend

PLYMOUTH, Mich., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT), a global leader in automotive seating, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per ordinary share, payable on August 15, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 18, 2018.

For information on tax withholding and other items related to the Adient dividend, visit the investor section of www.adient.com.