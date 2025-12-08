Adient Formed a Joint Venture with SCI to Drive Growth in China

SHANGHAI, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Adient, a global leader in automotive seating, completed the acquisition of a 49% equity stake in SCI (Zhangjiakou) Co., Ltd., a local Chinese supplier under Zhejiang Yoening Technology Group, officially establishing a new strategic joint venture. This joint venture will be dedicated to developing and manufacturing innovative and exceptional automotive seating solutions for the rapidly evolving China market, with a particular focus on serving key Chinese OEMs.

This collaboration represents another strategic move for Adient in strengthening its presence in China. Through win-win collaboration, the partnership aims to drive business growth, expand market share, and enhance local footprint to deliver agile service to customers.

The new joint venture will combine Adient's global technology expertise with SCI's local insights to accelerate the development and mass production of innovative seating products. Together, the companies will provide industry-leading automotive seating solutions that cater to both local and global trends for OEMs.

This joint venture marks an important milestone in Adient's continued investment and commitment to the China market. Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on creating value for OEMs and end-users, actively expand our world-class partnerships in China, and grow together with China's automotive industry.

About Adient:

Adient (NYSE: ADNT) is a global leader in automotive seating. With more than 65,000 employees in 29 countries, Adient operates ~200 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. We produce and deliver automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. We take our products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing — and into millions of vehicles every year. For more information on Adient, please visit www.adient.com.

