Adient reports solid second quarter 2021 financial results despite a turbulent production environment

PLYMOUTH, Mich., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adient (NYSE: ADNT), a global leader in automotive seating, today announced second quarter 2021 financial results.

Q2 GAAP net income and EPS diluted of $69M and $0.72 respectively; Q2 Adj.-EPS diluted of $1.15

and respectively; Q2 Adj.-EPS diluted of Q2 Adj.-EBITDA of $303M , up $92M y-o-y; Q2 Adj. EBITDA margin of 7.9%, up 190 bps y-o-y

, up y-o-y; Q2 Adj. EBITDA margin of 7.9%, up 190 bps y-o-y Cash and cash equivalents of $984M at March 31, 2021 (cash used during the quarter to voluntarily pay down debt totaled ~$700M )

at (cash used during the quarter to voluntarily pay down debt totaled ) Subsequent to the quarter, Adient amended and extended its Term Loan B and exercised an early redemption option on the company's 7.00% senior first lien notes due 2026

Adient reaffirms FY21 Adj.-EBITDA of between $1.0B and $1.1B ; increased macro pressures (rising commodity prices and lower volumes) combined with phasing of normal business drivers (i.e., commercial settlements and engineering spend) expected to weigh on second-half Adj.-EBITDA

For complete details and to see reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, visit the events section of the Adient investor website at www.investors.adient.com/events-and-presentations/events to download the full press release and earnings presentation.

Investor analyst conference call:

Adient's president and chief executive officer, Douglas Del Grosso, and executive vice president and chief financial officer, Jeff Stafeil, will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern to discuss the results. To participate by telephone, please dial 888-455-2945 (U.S.) or 773-799-3947 (international) 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call and ask to be connected to the Adient conference call. The conference passcode is ADIENT.

About Adient:

Adient (NYSE: ADNT) is a global leader in automotive seating. With approximately 77,000 employees in 32 countries, Adient operates 202 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. We produce and deliver automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Our integrated, in-house skills allow us to take our products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing — and into more than 19 million vehicles every year. For more information on Adient, please visit www.adient.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Adient has made statements in this document that are forward-looking and, therefore, are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be, deemed "forward- looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this document, statements regarding Adient's expectation for the strategic transactions in China, its deleveraging transactions and the amendment and extension of Adient's term loan credit agreement (collectively, the "Transactions"), timing, benefits and outcomes of the Transactions, as well as its future financial position, sales, costs, earnings, cash flows, other measures of results of operations, capital expenditures or debt levels and plans, objectives, market position, outlook, targets, guidance or goals are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "should," "forecast," "project" or "plan" or terms of similar meaning are also generally intended to identify forward- looking statements. Adient cautions that these statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond Adient's control, that could cause Adient's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks related to: Adient's ability to consummate the Transactions that may yield additional value for shareholders at all or on the same or different terms as those described herein, the timing, benefits and outcomes of the Transactions, the effect of the announcements of the Transactions on Adient's business relationships, operating results and business generally, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Transactions, the failure to satisfy conditions to consummation of the Transactions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals (and any conditions, limitations or restrictions placed on these approvals), risks that the Transactions disrupt current plans and operations, including potential disruptions with respect to Adient's employees, vendors, clients and customers as well as management diversion or potential litigation, the effects of local and national economic, credit and capital market conditions on the economy in general, and other risks and uncertainties, the continued financial and operational impacts of and uncertainties relating to the COVID-19 pandemic on Adient and its customers, suppliers, joint venture partners and other parties, the ability of Adient to execute its turnaround plan, the ability of Adient to effectively launch new business at forecast and profitable levels, the ability of Adient to meet debt service requirements, the terms of financing, the impact of tax reform legislation through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and/ or under the new U.S. presidential administration, uncertainties in U.S. administrative policy regarding trade agreements, tariffs and other international trade relations including as may be impacted by the change in U.S. presidential administration, general economic and business conditions, the strength of the U.S. or other economies, automotive vehicle production levels, mix and schedules, shifts in market share among vehicles, vehicle segments or away from vehicles on which Adient has significant content, changes in consumer demand, work stoppages and similar events, global climate change and related emphasis on ESG matters by various stakeholders, energy and commodity prices, the availability of raw materials and component products, currency exchange rates and cancellation of or changes to commercial arrangements, and the ability of Adient to identify, recruit and retain key leadership. A detailed discussion of risks related to Adient's business is included in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Adient's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 30, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Quarterly Period ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 5, 2021, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, available at www.sec.gov. Potential investors and others should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements and should not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document, unless otherwise specified, and, except as required by law, Adient assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this document.

In addition, this document includes certain projections provided by Adient with respect to the anticipated future performance of Adient's businesses. Such projections reflect various assumptions of Adient's management concerning the future performance of Adient's businesses, which may or may not prove to be correct. The actual results may vary from the anticipated results and such variations may be material. Adient does not undertake any obligation to update the projections to reflect events or circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of subsequent events. No representations or warranties are made as to the accuracy or reasonableness of such assumptions or the projections based thereon.

ADNT-FN

SOURCE Adient

Related Links

www.adient.com

