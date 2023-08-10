aDigital Pathology Market is to grow by USD 716.93 million between 2022 and 2027 | High productivity and reduced turnaround time among end-users drive demand

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio, a leading provider of industry news and insights, is pleased to announce its latest report on the Digital Pathology Market. The report highlights the estimated growth and forecast for the market between 2022 and 2027, predicting an increase in market size of USD 716.93 million and a rise at a CAGR of 13.2%.

The Global Digital Pathology Market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for improved productivity and faster diagnoses in pathology services. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) enhances pathology workflows and generates valuable healthcare data. Furthermore, the growth is influenced by the adoption of IoT infrastructure in laboratories, facilitating the seamless implementation of digital pathology solutions. These drivers collectively contribute to the market's expansion and evolution.

YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 13.1 % Key Countries North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

The report provides comprehensive insights into the market, and it is segmented by product (digital slide scanner and software), application (hospitals and laboratories, independent and small clinics, and research centers), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). This segmentation provides a comprehensive view of the market, encompassing diverse communication solutions and regions. Furthermore, it examines key trends shaping companies' landscape and identifies potential challenges faced by market players. To get insights into the key trends, download the sample report here!

The major Digital Pathology Market companies include Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp., Co Diagnostics Inc., Corista, Danaher Corp., 3d Histech, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Huron Digital Pathology, Indica Labs Inc., Inspirata Inc., Kanteron Systems SLU, Koninklijke Philips NV, Mikroscan Technologies Inc., Objective Pathology Services and Olympus Corp.

These companies are actively implementing various strategies, such as strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and product launches, to enhance their presence and competitiveness in Digital Pathology Market.

The Digital Pathology Market growth is underpinned by a confluence of factors including the increasing adoption of IoT infrastructure in laboratories, a rising need for expedited diagnoses, and the integration of digital pathology into educational contexts. The incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) into digital pathology systems stands out as a critical trend, ushering in smarter and more networked laboratory technology, as well as the collection of significant healthcare data. However, the journey is not without its challenges, as the integration of intricate software into existing infrastructure poses complexities and potential bottlenecks. The digital slide scanner segment is poised forexpansion, with North America, especially the US, emerging as a key driver. Ultimately, the digital pathology market's expansion is driven by a harmonious interplay of technological advancements, the transformative potential of AI, and the growing demand for precision and efficiency in pathology services.

Technavio provides a report that includes competitive intelligence, highlighting major players' key developments and growth strategies, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and stay competitive in the market. To buy the complete report on Digital Pathology Market, click here.

