- Under the theme 'Decarbonising. Faster. Together.', ADIPEC 2023 will be a platform for industry collaboration and accelerated action on energy and climate challenges ahead of COP28 in the UAE

- Over 160,000 attendees will convene as Abu Dhabi unites the world of energy, including energy producers, consumers, and leaders from government, finance, and technology, to secure energy for a lower-carbon, high-growth future

ABU DHABI, Dubai, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Themed 'Decarbonising. Faster. Together.', ADIPEC 2023 will be held in Abu Dhabi from 2-5 October to accelerate the practical action and credible solutions needed to tackle the biggest challenges in energy and climate.

Taking place seven weeks before COP28, ADIPEC will gather over 160,000 attendees, including energy leaders and influential figures from government, finance, and technology, to provide a platform for collective industry action.

ADIPEC 2023 to accelerate collective industry action to decarbonise energy

Being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and hosted by ADNOC, ADIPEC 2023's focus areas include methane and carbon emissions elimination, assuring energy security and investment in the global south, and scaling up clean energies and decarbonisation technologies.

With 350+ conference sessions, 1,500 speakers, and a new Hydrogen Strategic Conference, the event will foster discussions on cleaner and more secure energy strategies. The 140,000 sqm exhibition will feature four industry zones: Decarbonisation, Digitalisation in Energy, Maritime and Logistics, and Manufacturing and Industrialisation.

Tayba Al Hashemi, Chair of ADIPEC 2023 and CEO of ADNOC Offshore, said: "The global challenge of climate change calls for urgent, game-changing solutions to eliminate emissions. Every government, industry, business and individual has a role to play in decarbonising quicker, and creating the future of energy, faster, while safeguarding energy security and ensuring nobody is left behind. ADIPEC 2023 will be a progressive force for energy transformation and leadership. It will unite the expanding and increasingly diverse world of energy and help us work together to transform, decarbonise and future-proof our industry."

Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, organisers of ADIPEC 2023, said: "ADIPEC 2023 will actively support the transformative global energy agenda. As climate challenges intensify, the energy sector's responsibility to lead the necessary progress on decarbonisation is greater today than ever before."

In 2022, ADIPEC generated an estimated US$8.2 billion in business for exhibitors and contributed approximately US$200 million to the UAE economy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2106180/ADIPEC.jpg

