ADISA Announces 2020 Board of Directors

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ADISA, the nation's largest trade association for the alternative and direct investment space, announced today the new 2020 directors for its board, selected by its members.

ADISA holds democratic elections, hosted by a neutral online vendor, which are open to all member categories (with a maximum of three votes per firm).

The eight newly elected (or re-elected) directors are:

Catherine Bowman , The Bowman Law Firm,

, The Bowman Law Firm, David Johan , Legacy Wealth Management,

, Legacy Wealth Management, Nati Kiferbaum , Inland Private Capital Corporation,

, Inland Private Capital Corporation, Mark Kosanke , Concorde Investment Services,

, Concorde Investment Services, Matthew Malone , FS Investments,

, FS Investments, Ann Moore , International Assets Advisory,

, International Assets Advisory, Brad Updike , Mick|Law, and

, Mick|Law, and Thomas Voekler , Kaplan Voekler Cunningham & Frank.

They join the returning 2018 board members, who were elected last fall to two-year terms, and include:

Larry Sullivan , 2020 ADISA President, Passco Companies,

, 2020 ADISA President, Passco Companies, Greg Mausz , 2019 ADISA President, Preferred Apartment Communities,

, 2019 ADISA President, Preferred Apartment Communities, Brandon Balkman , Orchard Securities,

, Orchard Securities, Brian Buehler , Triton Pacific Securities,

, Triton Pacific Securities, Jean Merriman , Strategic Financial Alliance,

, Strategic Financial Alliance, Joe Michaletz , Discipline Advisors, and

, Discipline Advisors, and Vali Nasr, Claraphi Advisory Network.

Darryl Steinhause of DLA Piper also serves as non-voting, volunteer legal counsel.

ADISA board elections occur in the fall; each new director was elected to a two-year term through 2021.

Incoming ADISA President Larry Sullivan said, "I could not be more pleased with the composition and diversity of the 2020 board of directors. A full extent of constituents is well represented, which emphasizes the value in ADISA's process of holding open and inclusive elections as the key driver of the formation of its leadership."

ABOUT ADISA

The Alternative & Direct Investment Securities Association is the nation's largest trade association representing the non‐traded alternative investment space. ADISA's members are typically involved in non-traded real estate investment trusts, business development companies, master limited partnerships and private and public funds (LPs/LLCs), 1031 exchange programs (DSTs/TICs), energy and oil and gas interests, equipment leasing programs, or other alternative and direct investment offerings. The association was founded in 2003 and has approximately 5,000 members who are key decision makers, representing more than 220,000 professionals throughout the nation – including sponsor members who have raised in excess of $200 billion in equity and serve more than 1 million investors.

