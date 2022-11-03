ADISA Announces 2023 Board of Directors

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The members of ADISA (Alternative & Direct Investment Securities Association), the nation's largest trade association for the alternative and direct investment space, have chosen new directors for its 2023 board. ADISA holds democratic elections hosted by a neutral online vendor, and the elections are open to all member categories (with a maximum of three votes per firm).

The five newly elected (or re-elected) board directors are:

Angela Barbera , NexPoint Securities

, NexPoint Securities Mat Dellorso, WealthForge

Sylvia Kwan , Ellevest

, Ellevest Stephen Lovell , Lovell Wealth Management

, Lovell Wealth Management Amanda Teeple , CoastalOne

Additionally, two directors-at-large were appointed:

Greg Mausz , Skyway Capital Markets

, Skyway Capital Markets David Wilson , Equifinancial

They join the returning 2022 board members, who were elected or appointed last fall to two-year terms, and include:

Michael Underhill , 2023 President, Capital Innovations

, 2023 President, Capital Innovations Sherri Cooke , 2023 Immediate Past President, iCapital

, 2023 Immediate Past President, iCapital Catherine Bowman , The Bowman Law Firm

, The Bowman Law Firm Matthew Iak , U.S. Energy Development Corporation

, U.S. Energy Development Corporation Karlton Kleis , Arete Wealth Management

, Arete Wealth Management Mark Kosanke , Concorde Investment Services

, Concorde Investment Services Jade Miller , Bourne Financial Group

, Bourne Financial Group Ann Moore , International Assets Advisory

, International Assets Advisory David Pittman , Cottonwood

, Cottonwood Jeff Shafer , CommonGood Capital

, CommonGood Capital Brad Updike , Mick Law

Darryl Steinhause of DLA Piper also serves as a non-voting, volunteer general legal counsel, and Thomas Voekler of KVCF serves as volunteer hospitality counsel.

ADISA board elections occur in the fall; each new director was elected to a two-year term through 2024. At the first board meeting of 2023 in January, the board will elect its 2023 officers and its president-elect to take office in 2024.

ABOUT ADISA

The Alternative & Direct Investment Securities Association is the nation's largest trade association representing the non–traded alternative investment space. ADISA's members are typically involved in non-traded real estate investment trusts, business development companies, master limited partnerships and private and public funds (LPs/LLCs), 1031 exchange programs (DSTs/TICs), energy and oil and gas interests, equipment leasing programs, or other alternative and direct investment offerings. The association was founded in 2003 and has approximately 5,000 members who are key decision makers, representing more than 220,000 professionals throughout the nation – including sponsor members who have raised in excess of $200 billion in equity and serve more than 1 million investors.

Contact: Jill Swartz

Spotlight Marketing Communications

[email protected]

949.427.1389

SOURCE ADISA