ADISA Announces Winners of its ACE, Distinguished Service and President's Awards

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ADISA, the nation's largest trade association for the alternative and direct investment space, announced today the 2019 winners of its A Champion of Excellence (ACE), Distinguished Service and President's awards. The awards were presented during the welcoming ceremony at ADISA's 2019 Annual Conference & Trade Show at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

The ACE Award, the highest honor bestowed on a member by ADISA, is presented to an individual or organization that has reached a pinnacle in their career and has brought credit to themselves and ADISA through distinguished accomplishments. This year, the ACE Award was presented to John Grady, a partner with Practus.

The Distinguished Service Award is presented to individuals and companies who have provided exceptional service to ADISA, the alternative investments industry and the overall community. This year's award was presented to two individuals, Rajeev Kotyan, principal at Innovative Advisory Group, and Thomas Rosenfield, J.D., CAE, president of HillStaffer.

The President's Award was presented to Vali Nasr, chief executive officer of Claraphi. This award is given to an individual or organization that has made outstanding contributions in their chosen field, by service in local, state or national affairs, or in support of the advancement and continued excellence of ADISA.

"ADISA is proud to honor John Grady, Rajeev Kotyan, Thomas Rosenfield and Vali Nasr for their exceptional dedication and commitment to furthering the growth and education of the alternative and direct investment space," said ADISA Executive Director John Harrison. "Each of these recipients are consummate industry professionals and we appreciate everything they do for our association and industry alike."

ADISA's 2019 Annual Conference & Trade Show, the nation's largest event for members of the alternative and direct investment space, has brought together approximately 1,000 of the industry's leading professionals for education, networking and the exchange of ideas. This year's conference agenda covers opportunity zones, private placements, Section 1031 exchanges, real estate investment trusts, legislative and regulatory updates and more to provide a comprehensive educational program of alternative, direct investments.

The Alternative & Direct Investment Securities Association is the nation's largest trade association representing the non‐traded alternative investment space. ADISA's members are typically involved in nontraded real estate investment trusts, business development companies, master limited partnerships and private and public funds (LPs/LLCs), 1031 exchange programs (DSTs/TICs), energy and oil and gas interests, equipment leasing programs, or other alternative and direct investment offerings. The association was founded in 2003 and has approximately 5,000 members who are key decision makers, representing more than 220,000 professionals throughout the nation – including sponsor members who have raised in excess of $200 billion in equity and serve more than 1 million investors.

