ADISA Announces Winners of its ACE, Distinguished Service and President's Awards for 2020 and 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADISA, the nation's largest trade association for the alternative and direct investment space, announced today the 2020 and 2021 winners of its A Champion of Excellence (ACE), Distinguished Service and President's awards. The awards were presented during the welcoming ceremony at ADISA's 2021 Annual Conference & Trade Show at the Wynn Las Vegas.

The ACE Award is the highest honor bestowed on a member by ADISA. Recipients of this award have reached a pinnacle in their career and have brought credit to themselves and ADISA through distinguished accomplishments. The 2020 ACE Award was presented to Kevin Gannon, chairman and chief executive officer of Robert A. Stanger & Company, Inc. The 2021 ACE Award was presented to Bill Passo, chief executive officer and founder of Passco Companies.

The Distinguished Service Award is presented to individuals and companies who have provided exceptional service to ADISA, the alternative investments industry and the overall community. The 2020 award was distributed to Sherri Cooke, senior vice president, business development of iCapital Network. This year's Distinguished Service award was presented to Ann Moore, chief business development officer, International Assets Advisory, and Angela Barbera, managing director, national accounts of NexPoint.

The President's Award is given to an individual or organization that has made outstanding contributions in their chosen field by service in local, state, or national affairs, or in support of the advancement and continued excellence of ADISA. The 2020 President's Award was presented to Tanisha Bibbs, CMP, CEM, director of event planning of ADISA. Snyder Kearney, an independently owned and managed law firm that provides due diligence services to broker-dealers and registered investment advisors, was awarded the 2021 President's Award.

"ADISA is proud to honor the recipients of this year's awards as well as last year's awards," said ADISA Executive Director John Harrison. "Each of these recipients serve as premier examples of the ideal industry professional and are stewards of the growth and advancement of the alternative and direct investment space."

ADISA's 2021 Annual Conference & Trade Show, the nation's largest event for members of the alternative and direct investment space, has brought together approximately 1,000 of the industry's leading professionals for education, networking and the exchange of ideas. This year's conference agenda covers tax-advantaged investments, impact investing, fintech, private placements, listed and non-listed alternatives, real estate investment trusts, legislative and regulatory updates and more to provide a comprehensive educational program.

The Alternative & Direct Investment Securities Association is the nation's largest trade association representing the non–traded alternative investment space. ADISA's members are typically involved in non-traded real estate investment trusts, business development companies, master limited partnerships and private and public funds (LPs/LLCs), 1031 exchange programs (DSTs/TICs), energy and oil and gas interests, equipment leasing programs, or other alternative and direct investment offerings. The association was founded in 2003 and has approximately 5,000 members who are key decision makers, representing more than 220,000 professionals throughout the nation – including sponsor members who have raised in excess of $200 billion in equity and serve more than 1 million investors.

