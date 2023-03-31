Adiso Therapeutics Announces Participation at Healthruption, Goldman Sachs Second Annual Healthcare Disruption Conference

CONCORD, Mass., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adiso Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to creating medicines that treat inflammatory diseases and improve the lives of patients and their families, today announced that Scott Megaffin, Chief Executive Officer, has been invited to join a panel discussion titled Inflammation & Immunology: Scratching the Surface of What's Next, at Goldman Sachs Second Annual Healthruption Conference, on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. ET in New York City.

About Adiso:

Adiso is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients and their families by creating new and highly differentiated medicines to treat inflammatory diseases. This dedication is epitomized by our lead clinical candidates, ADS051, an oral, gut-restricted modulator of neutrophil trafficking and activation for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and ADS032, a dual NLRP3/NLRP1 inflammasome inhibitor initially being developed for inflammatory diseases of the lung. Adiso has built these development programs upon a rich history of institutional and academic collaboration, including the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School, the Hudson Institute of Medical Sciences Centre for Innate Immunity and Infectious Diseases in Australia and the University of Edinburgh Centre for Inflammation Research. For more information, please visit http://www.adisotx.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

