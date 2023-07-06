Adiso Therapeutics Announces Publication in Journal of Clinical & Translational Immunology Highlighting the ADS032 Mechanism of Action

First of its kind dual inflammasome inhibitor of both NLRP 1 and NLRP 3

CONCORD, Mass., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adiso Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel medicines targeting chronic inflammatory diseases, today announced the publication of a research article in Clinical & Translational Immunology describing the ADS032 mechanism of action as a dual inflammasome inhibitor of both NLRP 1 and NLRP 3 for the modulation of inflammation. Data shows direct interaction of ADS032 with both inflammasomes as well as efficacy in preclinical models of inflammasome-mediated diseases.

The approach being implemented by Adiso is the dual inhibition of the of both NLRP 1 and NLRP 3, as NLRP1 is expressed predominantly in barrier cells, while NLRP3 is found in infiltrating immune cells. Both cell types are directly implicated in respiratory and dermal inflammation. Adiso is planning to pursue IND-enabling studies for ADS032 in 2023.

"We are excited to share this original article, which provides new insights into the potential of ADS032 as a new approach to many serious diseases with unmet needs. ADS032, is the first described dual inflammasome inhibitor with the potential to treat NLRP1- and NLRP3-associated inflammatory diseases. It constitutes a novel tool that allows examination of the role of NLRP1 in human disease. Based on this research, we are hopeful ADS032 will progress into clinical trials that will ultimately benefit patients with these diseases" said co-author Adriano G. Rossi Ph.D., University of Edinburgh Centre for Inflammation Research, Institute for Regeneration and Repair, Edinburgh BioQuarter, Edinburgh, UK.

"As the burden of inflammatory diseases continues to rise globally, the local targeting of chronic inflammation, through selective modulation of both NLRP 1 and NLRP 3 inflammasomes, holds enormous potential for the treatment of these challenging diseases through a novel treatment paradigm. Our strategy is to design highly differentiated molecules, with locally-acting direct and dual mechanisms of action as well as appropriate level of potency, representing a new level of inflammatory biopharmaceutical expertise of highly precise molecular design. This publication highlights the Adiso team's ability to collaborate both internally and externally as we address the challenges faced by patients with inflammatory diseases," said Scott Megaffin, Chief Executive Officer of Adiso.

The Clinical & Translational Immunology article can be found here: A novel dual NLRP1 and NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory diseases - Docherty - 2023 - Clinical & Translational Immunology - Wiley Online Library

About ADS032

ADS032 is a novel small molecule inhibitor that locally blocks two types of inflammasomes simultaneously, NLRP1 and NLRP3 - the innate immune system's receptors and first line sensors of pathogens and other danger signals. Chronic activation of NLRP1 and NLPR3 is directly implicated in a wide range of inflammation-triggered conditions across multiple organ systems. By targeting both NLRP1 and NLRP3, ADS032 aims to provide a comprehensive anti-inflammatory approach across a range of diseases.

About Adiso:

Adiso is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the health of patients suffering from debilitating inflammatory diseases. This dedication is epitomized by our lead clinical candidates, ADS051, an oral gut-restricted modulator of neutrophil trafficking and activation via inhibition of MRP2 and FPR1 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and ADS032, a dual NLRP1/NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor initially being developed for inflammatory diseases of the lung. Adiso has built these development programs upon a rich history of institutional and academic collaboration, including the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School, the Hudson Institute of Medical Sciences Centre for Innate Immunity and Infectious Diseases in Australia, and the University of Edinburgh Centre for Inflammation Research. For more information, please visit www.adisotx.com or our LinkedIn page.

