Adiso Therapeutics Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Robert Lisicki

CONCORD, Mass., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adiso Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to creating medicines that treat inflammatory diseases and improve the lives of patients and their families, today announced the appointment of Robert Lisicki to the Company's Board of Directors.

"The Adiso Board and I are very pleased to welcome Robert Lisicki. Rob is an accomplished biopharma industry executive, with multiple drug approvals to his credit, and his appointment is a welcome addition," said Jason Dinges, Morningside Technology Advisory and Adiso Board Member. "Our recent progress with ADS051 in ulcerative colitis (UC) has helped solidify our position as a precision immunology company, and Rob's extensive global experience in developing treatments for inflammatory bowel disease, will help Adiso achieve even greater success. Rob's more recent work in healthcare venture companies and his service as a Director will be valuable as we continue to grow into a mature clinical stage company."

"Throughout his career, Rob has contributed to complex and diverse development programs from Phase 1 to Phase 3 trials, from strategic planning and clinical study execution to regulatory submissions," added Scott Megaffin, Chief Executive Officer of Adiso. "We look forward to leveraging his expert counsel as we advance our neutrophil modulator, ADS051, into Phase 2 for the treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)."

Mr. Lisicki has nearly 30 years of experience in the pharma/biotech sector, most recently serving as Chief Executive Office and Board Member of InCarda Therapeutics. Previously, he was the Chief Commercial Officer of Arena Pharmaceuticals, where he provided global visionary leadership for the $6.7 billion growth-stage biopharmaceutical company through its acquisition by Pfizer in March 2022 and had a leadership role in more than $8 billion in M&A activities. Prior to Arena, Mr. Lisicki was Vice President, General Manager of Inflammation & Immunology and Cardiovascular at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, leading both commercial and development stage efforts. Previously, Mr. Lisicki was Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer of Daichii-Sanyko, where he managed the successful global product launches in Cardiovascular and successful U.S. development in Pain and Oncology. Earlier in his career, Mr. Lisicki held key global roles with Amgen and various increasing roles of leadership at JNJ, Janssen Pharmaceutics. He serves as a member on the Board of Directors of Cadrenal Therapeutics and as a consultant and advisor for private and public life sciences companies. Mr. Lisicki earned his BS in Finance and Economics from State University of New York at Albany.

"Adiso has undertaken a very compelling and differentiated approach to the treatment of inflammation, using technology that precisely halts the resulting dysregulation. I look forward to working with this talented team to advance ADS051, an exciting compound that specifically targets neutrophils and MRP2 in IBD," said Mr. Lisicki.

About ADS051

ADS051 is a first-in-class, oral, gut-restricted, small molecule modulator of neutrophil trafficking and activation via MRP2 and FPR1 receptor inhibition. Unlike currently available therapies, ADS051 addresses neutrophil-mediated tissue damage, a hallmark of UC. UC is a chronic IBD that causes inflammation and ulcers in the colon. Neutrophils are a type of white blood cell that plays a key role in the body's immune response. In UC, neutrophils are recruited to the colon in large numbers, where they release a variety of inflammatory mediators that cause tissue damage. ADS051 gut restriction, safety and tolerability after oral dosing has been demonstrated in a healthy subject Phase 1a clinical study. Results from a recently completed Phase 1b multiple ascending dose trial in UC patients will be presented at an upcoming major medical conference.

About Adiso:

Adiso is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the health of patients suffering from debilitating inflammatory diseases. This dedication is epitomized by our lead clinical candidates, which exemplify 'healthruption' (disruption in healthcare and drug development) with novel mechanisms of action and a distinct approach to the treatment of inflammatory diseases. ADS051, an oral, gut-restricted modulator of neutrophil trafficking and activation via inhibition of MRP2 and FPR1 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and ADS032, a dual NLRP1/NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor initially being developed for inflammatory diseases of the lung. Adiso has built these development programs upon a rich history of institutional and academic collaboration, including, the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School, the Hudson Institute of Medical Sciences Centre for Innate Immunity and Infectious Diseases in Australia, the University of Edinburgh Centre for Inflammation Research and the University College Cork, Ireland, the APC Microbiome Institute. For more information, please visit www.adisotx.com or our LinkedIn page.

