Adiso Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming September Investor Conferences

CONCORD, Mass., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adiso Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to creating medicines that treat inflammatory diseases and improve the lives of patients and their families, today announced that Scott Megaffin, Chief Executive Officer, and members of the Adiso Corporate Staff will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Baird 2023 Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 3:45 p.m. ET
Location: IHG Hotel, New York City, NY
Webcast: A replay of the presentation will be available on the Adiso website under the "News & Events" page

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: September 11-13, 2023
Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York City, NY

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Date: September 26-28, 2023
Location: InterContinental Barclay Hotel, New York City, NY

Members of the Adiso management team will be available for one-on-one meetings during these conferences.

About Adiso:
Adiso is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the health of patients suffering from debilitating inflammatory diseases. This dedication is epitomized by our lead clinical candidates, which exemplify 'healthruption' (disruption in healthcare and drug development) with novel mechanisms of action and a distinct approach to the treatment of inflammatory diseases. ADS051, an oral gut-restricted modulator of neutrophil trafficking and activation via inhibition of MRP2 and FPR1 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and ADS032, a dual NLRP1/NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor initially being developed for inflammatory diseases of the lung. Adiso has built these development programs upon a rich history of institutional and academic collaboration, including the, the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School, the Hudson Institute of Medical Sciences Centre for Innate Immunity and Infectious Diseases in Australia, the University of Edinburgh Centre for Inflammation Research and the University College Cork, Ireland, the APC Microbiome Institute. For more information, please visit www.adisotx.com or our LinkedIn page.  

