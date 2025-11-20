Adistec and Fortra announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Cybersecurity Growth Across Latin America

MIAMI and MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adistec, a leading value-added distributor with 20+ years of experience developing IT channels across Latin America, is excited to announce a strategic alliance with global cybersecurity leader Fortra, to expand the availability of its cybersecurity portfolio throughout all regional LATAM operations. This distribution agreement positions Adistec as a key regional enabler for Fortra's go-to-market strategy.

Fortra offers an integrated ecosystem of advanced offensive and defensive cybersecurity solutions that help organizations break the cyber attack chain. Its portfolio includes data security technologies like DLP, DSPM, and data classification, brand protection, and offensive security products Core Impact, Cobalt Strike, and Outflank Security Tooling.

A Strategic Alliance to Transform LATAM Cybersecurity Readiness

"This alliance with Fortra is highly strategic for Adistec. It allows us to deliver one of the most complete cybersecurity portfolios in the market – spanning offensive security, red team capabilities, data protection, and compliance," said Fabian Sperman, President of Adistec. "Our regional reach, deep technical expertise, and value-added services create the ideal foundation for partners to drive new business opportunities and help customers adopt a more proactive security posture."

The integration of Fortra's solutions into Adistec's regional portfolio gives partners access to a cohesive suite designed to support multiple security requirements – from offensive validation of defenses to regulatory compliance and protection of sensitive data.

"Adistec's strong regional footprint and proven ability to build and mature channel ecosystems make them the ideal partner to accelerate Fortra's expansion in Latin America," said Faraz Siraj, VP of Channel at Fortra. "Together, we will deliver a unified approach to cybersecurity that integrates prevention, detection, and response in a single, scalable ecosystem."

Marcelo Gardelin , Strategic Alliance Director for Adistec adds: "Our collaboration with Fortra reinforces Adistec's mission to strengthen digital resilience across Latin America. By combining our value-added capabilities with Fortra's industry-leading technologies, we empower partners to deliver continuous, integrated security to organizations of every size."

About Adistec Corp

Founded in 2002, Adistec is a value-added distributor with presence in over 18 countries, specializing in IT infrastructure, security, virtualization, education, and media & entertainment solutions. Through its network of partners and technical teams, the company provides presales, support, logistics, and channel development services.

Learn more at www.adistec.com.

About Fortra

Fortra provides advanced offensive and defensive security solutions that deliver comprehensive protection across the cyber kill chain. With complete visibility across the attack chain, access to threat intelligence spanning the globe, and flexible solution delivery, Fortra customers can anticipate criminal behavior and strengthen their defenses in real time. Break the attack chain at fortra.com. Visit www.fortra.com.

