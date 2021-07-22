Adit Ventures announces Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric Lazear joined Adit Ventures as Chief Operating Officer and a member of the Management Committee, as well as a member of Adit's Valuation Committee. Based in New York, he leads the operational, compliance and risk functions at Adit. Mr. Lazear speaks at numerous global industry events on topics ranging from best practices, operational due diligence, and corporate governance. "Adit Ventures is proud to have an executive with Lazear's experience further build out Adit's operational and compliance depth. He brings decades of institutional experience and industry knowledge to Adit's growing team of 16 professionals" said Eric Munson, Founder & CIO of Adit Ventures. "He adds both institutional caliber diligence experience & skills from the world's largest bank, as well as family office and boutique private equity knowledge" Munson added.

Eric Lazear

Prior to joining Adit Ventures, Mr. Lazear was an Executive Director at J.P. Morgan, where he managed a team that worked with alternative funds, throughout their life cycle, providing advisory services to COOs, CFOs and General Partners specializing in due diligence, operational infrastructure, operational risk management, and policies and procedures. Mr. Lazear was Co-Head of the Capital Advisory Group's ESG working group where he worked with managers and investors on best practices with respect to ESG as well as implementing an ESG framework into the investment and operational process. Before J.P. Morgan, he was the COO and CCO for IAM (International Asset Management) where he oversaw all activity as well as the operational risk due diligence process. Mr. Lazear has also held various operational risk due diligence and consulting positions with FQS (Family Office) and Duff & Phelps where he established the operational risk due diligence practice. He received a B.B.A in Finance and Marketing from Hofstra University and M.B.A in Finance from Baruch College's Zicklin School of Business.

About Adit Ventures:

Adit Ventures is an employee-owned investment firm with offices in California, Florida and New York. An "Adit" is an entrance to a mine and serves as an anagram for the firm's services, since it provides Access, Diligence, Insight and works with Trusted partners across the United States and around the world. Team Adit has relationships cultivated over their 175 years of principal investing experience.

Adit seeks to capitalize on long-term secular trends in the global economy where they see dynamic areas of growth. It is in these sectors Adit sees the best opportunities for long term capital appreciation and to make a positive impact on the world by improving quality of life, while generating a healthy return on our invested capital in alignment with their investors & principles.

Current sectors of interest include AI & Big Data, Cloud, Critical Infrastructure, EdTech, FinTech, IoT, Shared Economy, Health, Wellness, & Leisure. Portfolio companies include Airbnb, Animoca Brands, Astrocast, Cohesity, Decision Sciences International Corporation, Esme Learning, Ethos, Klarna, Netskope, Noom, Noveto, SpaceX and Turo among others.

Please visit www.aditventures.com for future updates.

Adit Ventures uses a 10-step investment process incorporating its proprietary research on both quantitative and qualitative factors.

Quantitative:

-Valuation at entry is a critical discipline, as this is one thing we control.

-Revenue growth rate drives future valuation, so is a key element to Adit.

-Margins and cash flows are vital to an enterprise's success, and drive valuation.

-Scalability of business across various markets is a big factor in the valuation of any business.

-Profitability: A clear path to profitability is essential to any investment.

Qualitative:

-Is it a good business model, in a good sector with long term secular tends driving it?

-Is there a good management team, with depth and experience in meeting challenges, competitive threats and executing its goals?

-Does it have a good capital base, board of directors/investors and well-regarded savvy Venture Sponsors?

-Does the business adhere to fundamental ESG principles with character and integrity in its practice?

-Will the business make a difference by adding value for its customers, it's employees and the community it serves, as well as its shareholders?

Adit has invested in some of the world's leading companies with exits in Airbnb, DocSend, GoPro, Lemonade, Palantir, SharesPost, SoFi, Spotify, Snap and Lyft.

Contact:

Julie Klugman

[email protected]

www.aditventures.com

SOURCE Adit Ventures

Related Links

aditventures.vc

