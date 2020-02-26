Adit Ventures Attending The Private Wealth Management Summit 2020 in Boston

BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adit Ventures, a leading late stage venture capital investment firm, is proud to be attending The Private Wealth Management Summit 2020 in Boston, March 11-13. This is one of marcus evans summits'. Founder and CIO, Eric Munson and Managing Director and Special Advisor, Mike Block will be in attendance.

About Adit Ventures:

Adit Ventures is a late-stage venture capital firm with offices in NYC and California. An "Adit" is an entrance to a mine and serves as an anagram for the firm's services, since it provides Access, Diligence, Insight and works with Trusted partners across the United States and around the world. Its business model focuses on purchasing shares from early-stage investors or employees seeking liquidity before the company has a liquidity event. Adit's investment objective is 3x return of capital within a 3-5-year time frame. Adit buys both primary and secondary shares on behalf of investors from a global network of relationships cultivated over their 100 years of principal investing experience. Adit seeks to capitalize on long-term secular trends in the global economy where they see dynamic areas of growth. It is in these sectors Adit sees the best opportunities for long term capital appreciation and to make a positive impact on the world by improving quality of life, while generating a healthy return on our invested capital in alignment with their investors & principles. Current sectors of interest include AI & Machine Learning, Big Data, Cybersecurity, Defense, Educational Technology, FinTech, Health Tech, IoT, Life Sciences, Media, Shared Economy and Space. Portfolio companies include Airbnb, Cohesity, Decision Sciences International Corporation, Flexport, Klarna, Palantir, SpaceX and Turo among others. Please visit www.aditventures.com for further information.

Adit Ventures uses a 10-step investment process incorporating its proprietary research on both quantitative and qualitative factors.

Quantitative:

-Valuation at entry is a critical discipline, as this is one thing we control.

-Revenue growth rate drives future valuation, so is a key element to Adit.

-Margins and cash flows are vital to an enterprise's success, and drive valuation.

-Scalability of business across various markets is a big factor in the valuation of any business.

-Profitability: A clear path to profitability is essential to any investment.

Qualitative:

-Is it a good business model, in a good sector with long term secular tends driving it?

-Is there a good management team, with depth and experience in meeting challenges, competitive threats and executing its goals?

-Does it have a good capital base, board of directors/investors and well-regarded savvy Venture Sponsors?

-Does the business adhere to fundamental ESG principles with character and integrity in its practice?

-Will the business make a difference by adding value for its customers, it's employees and the community it serves, as well as its shareholders?



Adit has invested in some of the world's leading companies with exits in GoPro, Spotify, Snap and Lyft.

