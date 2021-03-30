Adit Ventures Launches Adit Genesis I, LP. an Early-Stage Venture Fund

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adit Ventures is proud to announce its latest offering, Adit Genesis I, LP led by Managing Director Jon Cholak. Genesis will focus primarily on early-stage software companies with an emphasis on selecting proven founders and market-ready technologies in industries poised for meaningful growth. Genesis already has nine active portfolio companies and plans to grow the portfolio to 20-25 companies over the next three years.

About Adit Ventures:

Adit Ventures is a family-office owned investment firm with offices in California, Florida, New York, Texas, Utah and Washington D.C. An "Adit" is an entrance to a mine and serves as an anagram for the firm's services, since it provides Access, Diligence, Insight and works with Trusted partners across the United States and around the world. Team Adit has relationships cultivated over their 150 years of principal investing experience.

Adit seeks to capitalize on long-term secular trends in the global economy where they see dynamic areas of growth. It is in these sectors Adit sees the best opportunities for long term capital appreciation and to make a positive impact on the world by improving quality of life, while generating a healthy return on our invested capital in alignment with their investors & principles.

Current sectors of interest include AI & Big Data, Cloud, Critical Infrastructure, EdTech, FinTech, IoT, Shared Economy, Health, Wellness, & Leisure. Portfolio companies include Airbnb, Astrocast, Cohesity, Decision Sciences International Corporation, Esme Learning, Klarna, Noom, Netskope, SpaceX and Turo among others.

Adit Ventures uses a 10-step investment process incorporating its proprietary research on both quantitative and qualitative factors.

Quantitative:

-Valuation at entry is a critical discipline, as this is one thing we control.

-Revenue growth rate drives future valuation, so is a key element to Adit.

-Margins and cash flows are vital to an enterprise's success, and drive valuation.

-Scalability of business across various markets is a big factor in the valuation of any business.

-Profitability: A clear path to profitability is essential to any investment.

Qualitative:

-Is it a good business model, in a good sector with long term secular tends driving it?

-Is there a good management team, with depth and experience in meeting challenges, competitive threats and executing its goals?

-Does it have a good capital base, board of directors/investors and well-regarded savvy Venture Sponsors?

-Does the business adhere to fundamental ESG principles with character and integrity in its practice?

-Will the business make a difference by adding value for its customers, it's employees and the community it serves, as well as its shareholders?



Adit has invested in some of the world's leading companies with exits in Airbnb, DocSend, GoPro, Lemonade, Palantir, SharesPost, SoFi, Spotify, Snap and Lyft.

