Aditi Mehta, Former DOJ Antitrust Leader, Joins Analysis Group as Managing Principal

BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis Group is pleased to welcome Aditi Mehta, a highly accomplished antitrust economist and competition policy expert, to the firm as a Managing Principal. Dr. Mehta, who will be based in the firm's Washington, DC, office, brings more than 15 years of experience at the US Department of Justice Antitrust Division, where she most recently served as the economics director of enforcement. Her addition strengthens Analysis Group's Antitrust & Competition practice and will broaden the scope of its regulatory and enforcement work.

Dr. Mehta specializes in antitrust economics, merger analysis, and competition policy, with deep expertise in both merger and conduct investigations. During her tenure at the Antitrust Division, she played a leading role in many of the agency's highest-profile investigations and litigation matters, including US v. Google, US v. Apple, and US v. AT&T. As economics director of enforcement, Dr. Mehta oversaw economic analysis across the division's entire merger and conduct docket, supervising teams of economists across multiple sections and advising on enforcement strategy decisions in some of the most consequential competition matters in the US.

Before serving as director, Dr Mehta spent a decade as an assistant chief and chief in the Economics Analysis Group, where she led teams of economists working on prominent investigations across a wide range of industries and played a key role in developing and refining the Antitrust Division's analytical and empirical approaches to merger review and competition policy. She has presented her work at leading institutions, including the Fordham University School of Law and the Brookings Institution, and previously served as an adjunct professor of economics at Johns Hopkins University.

"Aditi's depth of experience at the very highest levels of antitrust enforcement is exceptional," said Pierre Cremieux, CEO of Analysis Group. "Her arrival significantly bolsters our antitrust practice and enhances our ability to support clients facing complex merger reviews and competition matters in an increasingly rigorous enforcement environment. We are thrilled to welcome her to the firm."

Dr. Mehta received her Ph.D. in economics from Boston University and her B.A. in economics from Wesleyan University.

