Aditum Bio launches third company, Anteris Bio, in collaboration with TrialSpark

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TrialSpark, a tech-enabled drug development partner committed to improving the speed, quality, and innovation of clinical trials, formally announces a collaboration with Aditum Bio, a San Francisco-based venture firm focused on acquiring and developing biotechnology assets that will benefit patients.

Anteris Bio in-licensed ANT-401 from vTv Therapeutics, to be studied in CKD and across multiple etiologies of renal diseases. As Aditum Bio's drug development partner, TrialSpark will support Anteris Bio using its innovative, tech-enabled clinical development model.

Aditum Bio, co-founded by former Novartis executives Joe Jimenez and Dr. Mark Fishman, is taking a new approach to healthcare. Aditum Bio's mission is to give large patient populations access to medicines which otherwise may not be developed. To improve access for patients and speed these drugs to market, Aditum Bio creates an individual "spin-out" company to implement Phase I and Phase II clinical trials in partnership with TrialSpark. The "spin-out" has a lean, dedicated team of managers that can drive accelerated trial timelines and innovative trial designs, using TrialSpark's clinical trial platform and services.

TrialSpark is excited to empower each of these companies with its digital, data, and technology platforms to enable novel development and treatment approaches. TrialSpark's close partnership with Aditum Bio means that capabilities and learnings developed in the course of each study can be leveraged for future programs, creating downstream synergies and advantages.

"We're excited to partner with TrialSpark on the clinical development for Anteris Bio, in addition to other 'spin-out' vehicles we will be creating. TrialSpark's approach to clinical development allows us to run innovative studies, powered by integrated technology and operations, which cut down the cost and time of our trials," said Joe Jimenez, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Aditum Bio.

"Clinical trials are often the bottleneck of bringing new treatments to patients and TrialSpark is proud to support Aditum Bio's mission," said Ben Liu, Chief Executive Officer of TrialSpark. "We are excited to partner with truly innovative and tech-forward platforms like Aditum Bio to transform how we do clinical trials and ultimately, accelerate the development of new therapies for patients."

This is the third company Aditum Bio and TrialSpark have collaborated to launch within the last year. Teres Bio, a company focused on advancing new treatments for dermatological conditions, and Tempero Bio, a company focused on developing new treatments for addiction.

About TrialSpark

TrialSpark is a technology company that runs end-to-end clinical trials as an alternative to a traditional CRO. TrialSpark has built a technology platform that optimizes all aspects of a clinical trial, enabling faster trial completion, higher data quality, and a more patient-centric experience. TrialSpark also empowers doctors in the community setting to participate in clinical trials, unlocking the 99% of patients the industry has traditionally struggled to reach, accelerating recruitment rates, and democratizing access to clinical trials. TrialSpark is backed by leading investors such as Michael Moritz, John Doerr, Thrive Capital, and Sequoia Capital.

For more information, please visit www.trialspark.com/sponsors .

About Aditum Bio

Aditum Bio is committed to improving public health by accelerating R&D in disease areas with both large and more targeted patient populations, where medical innovation can have a huge impact. Aditum Bio focuses on basic mechanisms of disease, in-licenses promising drug candidates directed at such pathophysiologies, and spins-out individual companies dedicated to bringing each candidate through Phase II clinical trials. In partnership with TrialSpark, Aditum Bio uses data, software and technology to help bring innovative medicines through the clinical trial phase more quickly and with lower costs than traditional pharmaceutical companies.

For more information, please visit www.aditumbio.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE TrialSpark

Related Links

https://www.trialspark.com

