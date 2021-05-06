Aditxt Signs Channel Partner Agreement with Meridian HSN to Make AditxtScore™ for COVID-19 Available to its Network of Healthcare Provider Partners

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aditx Therapeutics, Inc. (Aditxt) (the "Company") (Nasdaq: ADTX), a biotech innovation company focused on improving the health of the immune system, today announced that Meridian Health Services Network (Meridian HSN) will offer AditxtScore™ for COVID-19 to its network of healthcare provider partners.

Aditxt is pioneering the development of a new technology platform that provides a personalized, comprehensive profile of the immune system. By assessing an individual's immune biomarkers, AditxtScore will be able to measure indications of immunity to specific disease. AditxtScore applications include the recently commercialized AditxtScore for COVID-19, developed for use in detecting antibodies and neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 antigens. Other applications under development include, among others, predicting dynamic monitoring of the immune system in infectious and autoimmune diseases, organ transplantation, gut health, and allergy.

"While COVID-19 vaccines will be critical tools for an end to the pandemic, monitoring the immune system's response is key to understanding a person's level of protective immunity," said Amro Albanna, co-founder and CEO of Aditxt. "Key stakeholders will need to adapt to emerging data and new variants both in the US and around the world, and the AditxtScore platform potentially represents an important complement. We are thrilled to add Meridian HSN to our growing AditxtScore Channel Partner network with an opportunity to support its clients, including national hotel chains, aviation and hospital networks."

AditxtScore for COVID-19 will be included in Meridian HSN's Mobile COVID-19 Antibody testing and telemedicine services to offer a more robust point of care health option to meet their employees' healthcare needs. As an AditxtScore Channel Partner, Meridian HSN employer clients will have the ability to track the immune response of their employees to provide a safer environment as people return to work.

David Bloom, CEO of Meridian Health Services Network, said, "Our goal is to provide the most robust COVID-19 testing services to our partners to ensure every employee and their families can access the proper care to protect themselves. Aditxt's innovative immune monitoring technology provides a comprehensive look at an individual's protective immunity against COVID-19 and we're pleased to add it to our roster of health tests for our clients."

About Aditxt Score for COVID-19

AditxtScore for COVID-19 platform provides an informative and comprehensive profile of the immune response to COVID-19 and related treatment and vaccines in a single test, rather than relying on multiple tests. The platform identifies and measures specific cellular responses, including T cell activation, cytokine production and B cell receptors, to determine long-lasting immunity following natural infection or vaccination. Generalized population levels that track the total number vaccinated may not provide an accurate safeguard against the spread of the virus. AditxtScore for COVID-19 focuses on a patient's immunity on whether they are protected from infection to help them make informed health decisions including travel, participate in group gatherings or return to work. Aditxt is seeking 510(K) marketing authorization from AditxtScore. Currently AditxtSocre is not FDA cleared but specimens are processed at Aditxt's CLIA-certified AditxtScore Center.

About Aditx Therapeutics

Aditxt is developing technologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. Aditxt's immune monitoring technology is designed to provide a personalized comprehensive profile of the immune system. Aditxt's immune reprogramming technology is currently at the pre-clinical stage and is designed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance with an objective of addressing rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. For more information, please visit: www.aditxt.com

About Meridian Health Services Network

Meridian Health Services Network's mission for over 20 years is to create lasting and impactful healthcare solutions for our clients. These range from health and wellness, on-site services to healthcare financial funding. For additional information/news inquiries, please visit www.meridianhsn.com or reach out directly at 1.800.994.1143.

Forward-Looking Statements

