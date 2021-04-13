Aditxt Therapeutics Names Sunny Uberoi as its first Chief Communications Officer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aditx Therapeutics, Inc. (Aditxt) (the "Company") (Nasdaq: ADTX), a biotech innovation company focused on improving the health of the immune system, today announced that Sunny Uberoi has joined the organization as its Chief Communications Officer. Uberoi joins Aditxt to raise the company's profile in advance of initiating its first-in-human clinical trials and support the rapid scaling of AditxtScore, a commercial technology platform designed to provide a personalized, comprehensive profile of the immune system. In this new role, Uberoi will be responsible for leading global corporate communications, investor relations, and government affairs.

"Aditxt is a strong purpose-led brand with an emerging community of stakeholders around the world. To achieve our commitments to growing our brand authentically, we need the right executives to support our mission and business model. Sunny brings a unique combination of senior leadership experience in healthtech, financial services and biopharmaceuticals, and his guidance will be critical to the next phase of growth for our company," said Amro Albanna, co-founder and CEO of Aditxt. "

Most recently, Uberoi served as the Vice President of Corporate Affairs for Global Drug Development, Research and Early Development, and Global Product Supply at Bristol Myers Squibb. Uberoi also led communications for S&P Global Market Intelligence, including the asset divesture of J.D. Power. Before that, he was the Head of Corporate Stakeholder Engagement at Deloitte as well as the Head of Global Communications for Consumer Health at Pfizer.

Uberoi earned his bachelor's degree in Economics from The Manchester Metropolitan University and a Master's degree in Marketing from The University of Manchester.

About Aditx Therapeutics

Aditxt is developing technologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. The immune monitoring technology is designed to provide a personalized comprehensive profile of the immune system. The immune reprogramming technology is currently at the pre-clinical stage and is designed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance with an objective of addressing rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. For more information, please visit: www.aditxt.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward looking statements include statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company's ongoing and planned product development; the Company's intellectual property position; the Company's ability to develop commercial functions; expectations regarding product launch and revenue; the Company's results of operations, cash needs, spending, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies; the industry in which the Company operates; and the trends that may affect the industry or the Company. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

