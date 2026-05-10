Aditya Humad Steps Down from KIC Ventures to Focus on Investment Strategy and Capital Formation at KIC

BOSTON, May. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KIC today announced that, effective immediately, Aditya Humad will step down from his roles as President and Chief Financial Officer of KIC Ventures, transitioning away from operational and financial management responsibilities associated with KIC Ventures and its healthcare-related businesses to focus on investment strategy, capital formation, and emerging technology initiatives at KIC.

Humad has worked alongside Dr. Kingsley R. Chin for over 20 years, beginning during Dr. Chin's tenure as a faculty member at the University of Pennsylvania. Over the past 15 years, he has supported financial operations and strategic development initiatives at KICVentures, helping grow the organization into a diversified platform across healthcare and medical technology.

During his tenure, Humad supported capital raising initiatives, mergers and acquisitions activity, financial strategy, operational growth efforts, and long-term strategic development across the KIC Ventures portfolio. Going forward, Humad will focus his efforts at KIC, the firm's primary private equity and investment platform, with an emphasis on investment strategy, institutional partnerships, artificial intelligence initiatives, special purpose vehicle (SPV) structures, and broader global investment opportunities.

"Aditya has been a key part of our journey over the past two decades," said Dr. Kingsley R. Chin, Founder, CEO and Partner at KIC. "From his early foundation in investment banking at JPMorgan to his leadership at KIC Ventures, he has supported the growth of multiple companies and strategic initiatives over the years. As KIC continues expanding its focus on AI, investment partnerships, and emerging technologies, we are supportive of Aditya dedicating his leadership and experience fully toward these initiatives."

"I am proud of what we have built over the past 15 years at KIC Ventures," said Humad. "This transition allows me to dedicate my focus fully toward investment strategy, capital formation, artificial intelligence opportunities, and identifying the next phase of long-term growth initiatives through KIC."

KIC confirmed that a transition process is already underway to support continuity and an orderly handoff of responsibilities across KIC Ventures and related businesses.

About KIC

KIC is a private equity and strategic investment firm focused on artificial intelligence, proprietary technologies, and global capital markets. The firm invests in scalable platforms across healthcare, smart devices, mobility technologies, and enterprise software, leveraging intellectual property, strategic partnerships, and early market insight to support long-term value creation. Learn more at www.kicpe.com

About KIC Ventures

KIC Ventures is the healthcare and medical technology investment platform affiliated with KIC, focused on supporting innovation and commercialization initiatives in smart medical devices and related healthcare technologies. Learn more at www.kicventures.com

Disclaimer

This press release is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or tax advice. All financial examples are illustrative and hypothetical based on commonly used assumptions. Results will vary. Individuals should always consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment or retirement planning decisions.

SOURCE KIC Ventures