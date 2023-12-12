YARDLEY, Pa. and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Herspiegel continues expansion of its world class commercialization services, uniting with Adivo Associate's (Adivo) unparalleled specialty market data insights and analytics services. With this latest acquisition, the firm has added to its service offering and is uniquely positioned to offer life science organizations a lens for specialty market development and monitoring, facilitating accelerated launch and improved performance for in-line brands.

Adivo Associates joins Herspiegel to Offer Expanded Commercialization Services for Life Sciences Clients

Herspiegel Consulting is a leading provider of commercialization services, optimizing business outcomes for the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, medical device, digital health and biotech start-ups executing their first commercialization. Adivo Associates is a global healthcare consultancy with a deep expertise in specialty market insight generation and market monitoring. Their therapeutic area and local market expertise enables winning market entry strategy across pricing, reimbursement, and communication. Coupled with Herspiegel's growing Market Access and Medical Affairs practices, the combined entity provides world class commercialization service capability. This strategic combination creates a team of over 150 employees and further expands the firm's ability to service clients globally. Herspiegel's growing footprint will include the US coast to coast, Canada, Europe, and Latin America.

Brent Herspiegel, CEO Herspiegel Consulting: "I'm very excited to expand the services we offer clients globally. This continues to advance our integrated commercialization services and further demonstrates the value we bring to clients at commercial readiness and beyond with integrated data insights and strategy development to inform and solve complex business issues. The teams are already working cohesively together to deliver on client needs."

Dr. Maik Klasen, Founding & Managing Director of Adivo Associates: "We are thrilled to be joining the high quality Herspiegel team as a foundational element of the insights and analytics offering. Adivo's growth to date demonstrates the value of our unique data and analytics offering to clients globally. Our global footprint and specialty market data focus combines to enhance the team's ability to deliver differentiating strategy and implementation across medical affairs, market access, patient service, marketing, and launch."

Learn more at Herspiegel.com

About Herspiegel

Herspiegel is a team of experts helping life science clients unlock their brand potential. We are committed to solving our clients' critical issues. Leveraging our insights and experience with 125+ pharmaceutical launches, we help clients with winning strategies and operational excellence. The key to our success is our high-performance team, including MDs, PhDs, MBAs, and pharmacists, with both scientific acumen and extensive medical, market access, marketing, and commercial experience. Herspiegel was named Top Life Science Consulting Provider by Life Sciences Review, Leading Professional Services firm by Global Health and Pharmaceutical, and one of the Best Places to Work in PA.

Ice Miller LLP advised Herspiegel on the Transaction

About Adivo Associates

Adivo is a global healthcare strategy and marketing consultancy with a focus on specialty product markets. We provide unparalleled data insights to enable differentiated commercialization launch strategy and optimal in-line brand performance. Our consultants specialize in insight development, therapeutic area expertise, and data driven strategy. We support our client needs in marketing communications, market monitoring, channel analytics, and strategy to capture market share by geography, market segment, and sales channel.

Equiteq acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Adivo Associates for this transaction.

SOURCE Herspiegel Consulting