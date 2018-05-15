Adjarabet Upgrades to SBTech-powered Sportsbook in Regulated Georgian Market

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/691578/SBTech_Logo.jpg )



The launch also marks SBTech's latest entry into a growing regulated market and complements Adjarabet's plans for achieving further growth across the Caucasus region, with the Georgia launch to be followed by Adjarabet going live in the regulated market of Armenia.

The group's new site is fully responsive, enabling players to benefit from the latest mobile functionalities and the best in-play products such as Pulse Bet, Action Betting and Add2Bet.

Andrew Cochrane, Chief Commercial Officer at SBTech, commented: "SBTech is delighted to go live with another market-leading regulated operator, and we're looking forward to providing Adjarabet with our best-in-class mobile betting features as well as the widest range of in-play markets and responsible gambling controls. Georgia and Armenia are both enormously promising markets and we look forward to working closely with Adjarabet to supply the most powerful, localised sports betting product possible."

Koba Davarashvili, CEO of Adjarabet, added: "Adjarabet is delighted to be going live with SBTech's Seamless sportsbook solution. We're sure our thousands of existing customers will love the best range of unique markets and in-play features among Georgian operators. The platform will enable us to consolidate our market-leading position in Georgia and satisfy our international aspirations beyond this year's World Cup."

About SBTech

SBTech is a global leader in omni-channel sports betting and gaming, with over 1,000 employees in 11 locations worldwide. Since 2007, SBTech has developed the industry's most powerful online sports betting and casino platform, serving more than 50 licensees in over 20 regulated markets.

SBTech's clients include many of the world's premier betting and gaming operators, state lotteries, land-based casino and horse racing companies, and igaming start-ups. The group supplies superbly flexible betting and gaming solutions to clients looking for speed to market and exceptional configurability, supported by the best business intelligence and reporting capabilities.

The SBTech offering includes its Seamless Sportsbook, the Chameleon360 iGaming Platform, Managed Services, and retail and omni-channel solutions that provide players with constant access to sports and casino products across all touchpoints: online, mobile and retail.

Backed up by unrivalled expertise in trading and risk management, regulatory compliance, AML and KYC procedures, acquisition and CRM, SBTech's partners consistently achieve rapid growth, enhanced brand loyalty and peak profitability.

