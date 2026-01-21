Adjournment of Special Meeting of Shareholders of FIS Bright Portfolios Focused Equity ETF Reorganization

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FIS Bright Portfolios Focused Equity ETF (NYSE: BRIF) ("BRIF") reconvened a special meeting of shareholders earlier today (the "Special Meeting"). At the Special Meeting, the Fund's shareholders were asked to approve an Agreement and Plan of Reorganization pursuant to which BRIF will be reorganized into FIS Trust, as approved by BRIF's Board of Trustees. The Special Meeting for BRIF was adjourned to February 19, 2026 at 9 a.m. Mountain Standard Time to allow more time for shareholders to vote. The November 20, 2025 record date for shareholders entitled to vote at the adjourned Special Meeting remains unchanged. Information about the adjourned Special Meeting appears below.

If, as of November 20, 2025, you were a shareholder of the Fund and have not yet voted, the Fund urges you to submit your vote in advance of the adjourned Special Meeting by one of the methods described in the Fund's proxy materials. The Fund's proxy statement is available online www.proxydocs.com/NEOSETF .

If, as of November 20, 2025, you were a holder of record of Fund shares (i.e., you held Fund shares in your own name directly with the Fund) and wish to participate in and vote at the adjourned Special Meeting, you can contact the Fund's proxy solicitor, Mediant, at 888-332-9934. You will then be provided with credentials to participate in the adjourned Special Meeting. You will be able to vote by entering the control number found on the proxy card you previously received. All requests to participate in and/or vote at the adjourned Special Meeting must be received by Mediant by no later than 9 a.m. Mountain Standard Time on February 19, 2026.

If, as of November 20, 2025, you held BRIF shares through an intermediary (such as a broker-dealer) and wish to participate in and vote at the adjourned Special Meeting, you will need to obtain a legal proxy from your intermediary reflecting BRIF's name, the number of Fund shares you held and your name and email address. You may forward an email from your intermediary containing the legal proxy or attach an image of the legal proxy to an email and send it to Mediant at [email protected] with "Legal Proxy" in the subject line. You will then be provided with credentials to participate in the adjourned Special Meeting, as well as a unique control number to vote your shares. If you would like to participate in, but NOT vote at, the adjourned Special Meeting, please contact Mediant at 888-332-9934 with proof of ownership of BRIF shares. A statement or letter from your intermediary will be sufficient proof of ownership. You will then be provided with credentials to participate in the adjourned Special Meeting. All requests to participate in and/or vote at the adjourned Special Meeting must be received by Mediant by no later than 9 a.m. Mountain Standard Time on February 19, 2026. If you hold shares of BRIF through an intermediary and plan to attend and vote at the meeting in person, you will be required to show a valid photo identification and your authority to vote your shares (referred to as a "legal proxy").

Please contact Mediant at 888-332-9934 with any questions regarding access to the adjourned Special Meeting, and a Mediant representative will contact you to answer your questions.

Faith Investor Services LLC, located in Dallas, Texas, serves as investment adviser to FIS Bright Portfolios Focused Equity ETF.

