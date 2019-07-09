Adjust Appoints Digital Media and Advertising Veteran Lynda Clarizio to Its Board

Clarizio's appointment comes during a period of strong, sustained growth for Adjust. Last month, the company announced a new $227 million round of funding, which it will use to expand its product suite and grow in new and existing markets. Since 2013, Adjust has more than doubled its revenue every two years and has done so profitably over the past four years.

"Lynda's varied experiences growing and scaling businesses, coupled with deep knowledge of data, analytics and measurement are an asset to our company and to the industry," said Christian Henschel, Co-founder and CEO of Adjust. "She is a digital media and advertising veteran, and we are looking forward to her strategic guidance as we take Adjust to its next stage of growth."

"Adjust is the leading global platform empowering brands with mobile attribution and other measurement along with best-in-class fraud prevention. I am impressed with the strong leadership of Christian Henschel and Paul Muller, and their commitment to bringing greater trust and transparency to the rapidly growing business of mobile marketing," Clarizio said. "I am honored and excited to work with Adjust as the company expands its platform and suite of measurement solutions."

Clarizio, who was named one of 2017's "50 Most Powerful Women in New York" by Crain's , brings to Adjust's board almost 20 years of executive experience growing and scaling businesses, with a particular focus on data and technology. Most recently, as president of Nielsen U.S. Media, she was responsible for leading the performance of Nielsen's business providing media and advertiser clients with measurement and marketing effectiveness solutions across television, digital, audio and other media. Prior to that role, she was executive vice president for corporate development and operations at AppNexus. Clarizio also served as chief executive officer and president of INVISION, Inc., and previously had a decade-long career at AOL, where she held a variety of executive positions, including president of AOL's consolidated advertising businesses.

Aside from Adjust, Clarizio serves as a member of the boards of directors of CDW, Resonate, OpenSlate and Human Rights First. She is a graduate of Harvard Law School, where she earned a Juris Doctor, and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Princeton University.

