Adjust Launches Subscription Tracking Product as Mobile Streaming and App Subscriptions Boom

"The growth of subscription-based apps has intensified this year as users look to their mobile devices for a broader array of activities, from entertainment and e-commerce to fitness and finance," said Paul H. Müller, co-founder and CTO of Adjust . "That's why we are excited to offer an industry-first solution that helps mobile marketers manage their consumers' subscription events and revenue, giving them a better understanding of how users engage with subscription models."

Adjust also released the results of a survey of US consumers examining the intensification of subscription and streaming consumption on mobile devices. The research shows that well over one-third (46.9%) used smartphones more to stream video/TV services amid social distancing, and they are increasingly doing so using subscription-based apps.

Other key findings include:

Respondents spend an average $20.78 a month on their app subscriptions. More than a quarter of Millennials and Gen Z consumers said they have stopped paying for other services in order to buy subscriptions on mobile app services (for example, subscribing to fitness apps over going to the gym). This compares to 17.9% of consumers overall.

Consumers surveyed spend an average $33.58 a month for streaming and on-demand entertainment services, with Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+ and YouTube TV listed as respondents' top five favorite streaming services.

With the popularity of app subscriptions surging, Adjust is the only mobile measurement provider that offers complete visibility into subscription events, without the need to work across multiple dashboards or undergo complicated integrations. The launch forms part of the company's wider mission to make marketing simpler, smarter and more secure for the 40,000 apps working with the Adjust platform.

About the Survey

The survey was conducted by Censuswide on behalf of Adjust using a nationally representative sample of 1,003 TV/streaming customers, aged 16 to 60, in the US between September 23 and September 29, 2020.

About Adjust

Adjust is a global app marketing platform. Born at the heart of the mobile app economy and grown out of a passion for technology, the company now has 16 offices around the world.

Adjust's platform includes measurement, fraud prevention, cybersecurity and marketing automation products. Together, they make marketing simpler, smarter and more secure for the 40,000 apps working with Adjust. Global leading brands including Procter & Gamble, Rocket Internet and Tencent Games have implemented its solutions to secure their budgets and improve results.

