Adjust Names Katie Madding as CPO and Bill Kiriakis as CRO, Accelerating Product Innovation and Global Growth

As CPO, Madding will oversee overall product strategy at Adjust, including the company's rapidly expanding product and engineering teams. In the past year, the department has nearly doubled in size — enabling Adjust to be first-to-market with several game-changing solutions for mobile marketers, including an automation solution called Control Center , the industry's first-ever Subscription Tracking tool, and critical software updates in preparation for changes on Apple's iOS 14.

Madding started at Adjust in 2014, quickly establishing herself as a leader adept at leveraging technology for business strategy. She served as Integration Engineering Director, before assuming successive global product leadership roles, most recently as VP Product. Madding also earned an MBA from The Wharton School.

Kiriakis, a veteran of Omniture, Adobe, and Coremetrics (acquired by IBM), joined the company in January as SVP Global Sales, overseeing Adjust's global go-to-market sales strategies. In his new role as CRO, Kiriakis will assume executive leadership of all of the company's global sales functions. He will be responsible for ensuring Adjust's future growth and that customers are increasing their marketing ROIs and getting the most out of the Adjust product suite.

"Katie and Bill have done a fantastic job bringing Adjust's industry-leading products to market and strengthening our teams around the world," said Christian Henschel, co-founder and CEO of Adjust. "Their complementary leadership will be integral to achieving our ambitious goals of servicing all of our clients' mobile marketing needs over one platform."

Madding and Kiriakis' executive appointments follow strong growth for Adjust over the last three quarters. The company now counts more than 550 employees across its 16 locations worldwide.

